ATLANTA — Julius Randle absorbed the taunts of the crowd, but this time it was where it belonged, in the hostile environment of State Farm Arena. So when he responded, with his play — and his thumb — it was exactly what the Knicks needed.

Randle lit a fire for a Knicks squad that was fading, a 17-point lead down to three in the fourth quarter, and with a 24-point, nine-assist effort, led the Knicks to a 117-108 win over the struggling Atlanta Hawks.

The only familiar reminder of the rivalry from last season when the Hawks knocked the Knicks out of the postseason with an easy five-game opening-round series was the sponsored fan section that serenaded the Knicks with insults from the start of the game until it was over.

A sparse crowd in the stands and a trade two days earlier between the two teams for a pair of players that didn’t get in the game — Cam Reddish to the Knicks and Kevin Knox to the Hawks — had this game hardly feeling anything like the playoff intensity.

Instead it marked a fifth straight loss for the surprisingly disappointing Hawks and a third consecutive win and fifth in six games for the Knicks, pushing them to 22-21 on the season.

With the arena suddenly rocking and the lead down to three, Randle found RJ Barrett with a cross court pass for a three and a 106-100 lead. Then, surrounded by defenders under the basket, Randle pump-faked, drew contact and dropped in a layup with a foul called. As he walked from under the rim, he signaled a thumbs-down, but this time to the detractors on the Hawks bench or behind it.

He missed the free throw, but little else as the Knicks kept the run going, a 10-0 burst to put the game out of reach. The last laugh secured, the crowd that had been chanting, "Trae’s your daddy" to him was streaming for the exits.

"The challenge for everyone is all the moving parts," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said of the Hawks regression. "Every time you think you’re building a rhythm and you get two or three guys get knocked out [by COVID-19] or an injury and you got to restart. Just like we did last year, they did. They started out slowly and came on down the stretch. It’s a long season. You can take a snippet out of anyone’s season and there’s ups and down, ebbs and flows. We know how dangerous they are."

Barrett carried the load early in the game, scoring 13 points and handing out three assists in the first 14 minutes of the game before he took a breather, finishing with a team-best 26 points. With Clint Capela out of action for Atlanta Mitchell Robinson had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Then it was Randle’s turn. The Knicks led 42-38 when Randle entered the game with 7:18 left in the first half. He went to the free throw line and hit a pair just 11 seconds later, beginning a streak in which he took over the game and turned a tight contest into a one-sided halftime lead.

After Trae Young hit a stepback jumper Randle connected on a mid-range jumper and then fed Mitchell Robinson for a dunk. Randle then hit a jumper on the baseline, a three-pointer, a driving layup and a dunk. He then dropped off a pass to Evan Fournier for a three-pointer, capping a run of 18 straight points that Randle either scored or assisted on. With Randle up to 15 points and six assists the Knicks built a 65-51 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, after a brief flurry by the Hawks cut a 17-point lead to 10, Randle connected on a jumper to stop a 7-0 run and then he put Atlanta’s John Collins on the floor with a fake, blowing by and swinging the ball around, leading to a Robinson dunk and a 14-point lead.

The Hawks didn’t go away, closing the gap to eight entering the fourth quarter and after the Knicks took a 90-77 lead the Hawks answered with nine straight points to close the gap to four with 8:35 remaining. Barrett went to the line and hit one of two, with Randle grabbing the rebound on the second, leading to a Robinson dunk and the lead back to seven. Danilo Gallinari connected on a jumper and Onyeka Okongwu swatted a Randle drive, the second time he did it in the quarter, and Lou Williams buried a three, closing the gap to two. A Knicks turnover gave the hawks a chance to tie, but Williams turned the ball over and Fournier buried a long jumper.

Notes & quotes: Nerlens Noel warmed up and was on the bench at the start of the game, but he was unable to get a sore left knee loose and never entered the game, ruled out in the first quarter.