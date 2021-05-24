While he has stood firmly in support of Elfrid Payton all during the regular season, after one postseason game Tom Thibodeau seemed to at least leave the door open for a possible lineup change.

Payton, who struggled badly over the final month of the regular season, saw his minutes drop to a season-low eight minutes and one second Sunday night — playing four minutes and 15 seconds in the first half before getting the hook and then just three minutes and 46 seconds in the third quarter before his night was over.

Payton was scoreless, missing all three of his attempts, a continuation of his offensive output over the final five games of the regular season when he shot a combined 3 of 19 including 0 of 2 from beyond the arc. Thibodeau has maintained that he values his defense, yet at the end of the first half and again at the end of the game, he inserted Frank Ntilikina for defense.

"Regards to Elfrid, we always put the best players out there that will help us win the game," Thibodeau said. "So some guys are a bit better than others in situations, some guys may be going well. Whoever is going well, we have confidence in everyone on the roster."

Ntilikina could not stop Trae Young on the game-winning shot. But Payton did nothing to slow him down and Derrick Rose, who at least ran the offense and scored 17 points, also struggled to limit Young. Asked if he was comfortable with an increased role for Ntilikina, Thibodeau didn’t endorse or decline.

"Well, I’m comfortable with everyone on the team," Thibodeau said. "I’m around them every day. So I know what everyone’s strengths and weaknesses are. That was a good play that Young made, a great player, sort of a scramble type play. But there are a lot of plays throughout the course of a game that we’re capable of doing better on. But we also did some really good things, too. We have to make some corrections, get ready for Game 2."