The Knicks returned to the NBA playoffs Sunday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference first round against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Madison Square Garden.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Knicks' Immanuel Quickley (5) looks to pass during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Knicks' Nerlens Noel, right, fouls Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Knicks' Taj Gibson, left, celebrates with Alec Burks after scoring and drawing a foul during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Knicks' Alec Burks (18) grabs a rebound during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, center, drives to the basket during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Knicks' Nerlens Noel, right, blocks a shot by Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, left, during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Atlanta Hawks' John Collins, right, celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool)

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela (15) drives to the basket through New York Knicks defenders during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

The Knicks' Immanuel Quickley celebrates a three-point basket during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA first-round playoff series against the Hawks Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose, right, drives to the hoop past Atlanta Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Knicks' Julius Randle, bottom left, makes a basket during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Atlanta Hawks' Danilo Gallinari, right, shoots over New York Knicks' Taj Gibson during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela dunks during Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the New York Knicks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York.

Credit: AP/Seth Wenig

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose, second from right, makes a basket during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, Sunday, May 23, 2021, in New York.

The Knicks' Nerlens Noel, right, fouls the Hawks'
