The Knicks play at the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 of their NBA first-round playoff series on Friday, May 28, 2021.

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (4) shoots and
Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

New York Knicks' Derrick Rose (4) shoots and scores against Atlanta Hawks' Clint Capela, right, during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) pushes Atlanta
Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

New York Knicks' Julius Randle (30) pushes Atlanta Hawks' John Collins (20) while talking to the referee during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Atlanta.

New York Knicks' Taj Gibson (67) scores against
Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

New York Knicks' Taj Gibson (67) scores against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half in Game 3 of an NBA first-round playoff series Friday, May 28, 2021, in Atlanta.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks goes
Credit: Getty Images/Todd Kirkland

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks goes up for a shot and is fouled by Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks in the first half during game three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 28, 2021.

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts
Credit: Getty Images/Todd Kirkland

Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts after being fouled by Derrick Rose #4 of the New York Knicks in the first half during game three of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals at State Farm Arena on May 28, 2021.

