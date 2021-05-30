ATLANTA — The Knicks entered this season with few expectations from anyone outside of their locker room. And now, as they head to what might be the end of the season, they find themselves facing the same doubts.

The 41 wins in the regular season, the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference and a star turn for Julius Randle brought the team to a place few believed they would be. But now, after a convincing 113-96 loss to the Hawks to fall behind 3-1 in the best-of-seven series, they find themselves staring down a disappointing end to the dream season.

The Knicks head back to Madison Square Garden needing to turn their play far from what they showed here if they want to extend their season beyond Wednesday.

Randle, who has earned accolades and honors for his breakout season, once again struggled and not only had no answer for the Hawks defenders, but also for the crowd of better than 15,000 at State Farm Arena, which serenaded him for two games here with chants of, "Over-rated." Tom Thibodeau, a contender for Coach of the Year honors, had no answers either as the Knicks were overwhelmed by the Hawks' talent and unable to mount any sort of defense for the Trae Young-led attack.

Randle went to the bench with 3:05 remaining, frustration finally bubbling over as he shoved Danilo Gallinari, assessed with a Flagrant -1 and with the game far out of reach he was sent to the bench by Tom Thibodeau, where he drew high-fives from teammates, but little consolation. His 23 points and 10 rebounds looked far better in the boxscore than on the court as he was a minus-17 in his 36 minutes.

After Game 1 the Knicks could convince themselves that it came down to a loose ball lost leading to a clutch three-pointer and then a game-winning floater by Young, costing them the homecourt advantage. In Game 2, they battled to square the series. But in Atlanta, it was a dominating performance by the Hawks from the time that they ran off a late second-quarter run in Game 3 to take control that night. This one was a futile chase for the final three quarters.

Thibodeau surely saw what was happening, his inexperienced stars coming up small in this series, and resorted the last two games to starting his longtime trusted allies, Derrick Rose and Taj Gibson. But even if they did what they could it wasn’t nearly enough against a Hawks squad markedly different from the team the Knicks had swept in three regular-season meetings.

Young toyed with them at times, playing with the ball on a string as he drew defenders in and every time easily found the open shooter — and the Hawks responded by hitting those shots. After a 16-for-27 three-point effort in Game 3, the Hawks followed it hitting 15 of 38 from beyond the arc this time. Young finished with 27 points, nine assists and just two turnovers — and more important, frustrated and taunted the Knicks.

Midway through the second quarter Young hit a mid-range jumper, drawing a foul on Reggie Bullock and staring at Taj Gibson. Gibson responded in short order with a layup, a steal leading to an RJ Barrett layup and then a message for the Hawks.

In the final minute of the first half, Gallinari fed John Collins cutting along the baseball for what looked like a highlight dunk. But as Collins cocked back to slam it, Gibson shifted over and sent him crashing to the floor with a hard foul. Collins converted the free throws, but a message was sent straight out of the 1990s Knicks no layups rule books of Pat Riley and Jeff Van Gundy.

Still, the Knicks seemed to dodge a bullet late in the first half. Just as a 13-0 run had done them in late in the second quarter Friday, they surrendered an 8-0 run this time, turning a one-point lead into a 51-44 deficit, prompting a timeout with 2:20 remaining. Rose converted a layup to get them started and then with an offensive possession going nowhere, Randle forced up an awkward corner three-point attempt, trying — and succeeding — in drawing a foul on Young for three shots, hitting two of them. The Knicks managed to go into the half trailing just 53-49.

But if they escaped that run, another one was coming. Atlanta came out of the break and ran off a 10-2 burst to stretch the lead to 12. This time the Knicks would try to cut into it, but each time the Hawks would just answer and stretch it out again. In the fourth quarter the lead ballooned to as many as 26 points and for the second straight game the Knicks never led in the second half.