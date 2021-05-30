TODAY'S PAPER
Good Evening
SEARCH
Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Obi Toppin brings a bit of energy to Knicks

The Knicks' Obi Toppin scores against the Hawks'

The Knicks' Obi Toppin scores against the Hawks' Clint Capela during the first half in Game 4 of an NBA first-round playoff series Sunday in Atlanta. Credit: AP/Brynn Anderson

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

While many of the Knicks' young players have struggled to find their footing, Toppin has managed to provide an energy burst on both ends. And with Nerlens Noel struggling through a sprained right ankle that has limited his minutes and production, Toppin might get more minutes in a small-ball lineup.

"Right now we’re at the point where everything is on the table," Thibodeau said. "And Nerlens is a warrior.

"He’s given us everything he has. We have great belief in him. He’s nicked up but he’s out there fighting. The shot blocking, the rim protecting is critical. So give us what you have."

Bullock blanked

Reggie Bullock has been tasked with trying to slow Trae Young. But not only has he had little impact slowing him, but endured an 0-for-4 shooting performance, 0-for-3 from three-point range.

"I think he only had three or four shots," Thibodeau said.

"We’re asking him to do a lot. He’s in a lot of actions offensively, but he’s guarding Trae. You’re using a lot of energy there. But same thing with him. When he’s open, we want him shooting. He’ll find his way. He’s a great pro. He’ll be ready."

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

New York Sports

Nets guard Kyrie Irving goes up for a
Nets-Celtics Game 4 recap: Deciding points, star of the game and more
Nets forward Kevin Durant has a word with
KD scores 42 as Big 3 dominate in Nets' Game 4 rout of Celtics
The Hawks' Trae Young passes the ball against
Knicks pushed to brink after Game 4 rout by Hawks
Knicks guard Derrick Rose, left, and forward Julius
Barker: Another dose of reality for frustrated Randle, Knicks
The tarp is on the field due to
Mets rained out again, head to Arizona with reinforcements on way
New York Yankees' Miguel Andujar walks to the
Yankees' lost weekend continues as they're swept by Tigers
Didn’t find what you were looking for?