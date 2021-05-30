While many of the Knicks' young players have struggled to find their footing, Toppin has managed to provide an energy burst on both ends. And with Nerlens Noel struggling through a sprained right ankle that has limited his minutes and production, Toppin might get more minutes in a small-ball lineup.

"Right now we’re at the point where everything is on the table," Thibodeau said. "And Nerlens is a warrior.

"He’s given us everything he has. We have great belief in him. He’s nicked up but he’s out there fighting. The shot blocking, the rim protecting is critical. So give us what you have."

Bullock blanked

Reggie Bullock has been tasked with trying to slow Trae Young. But not only has he had little impact slowing him, but endured an 0-for-4 shooting performance, 0-for-3 from three-point range.

"I think he only had three or four shots," Thibodeau said.

"We’re asking him to do a lot. He’s in a lot of actions offensively, but he’s guarding Trae. You’re using a lot of energy there. But same thing with him. When he’s open, we want him shooting. He’ll find his way. He’s a great pro. He’ll be ready."