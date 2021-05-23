It had been eight years since the last time the Knicks hosted a playoff game at Madison Square Garden and, let’s be honest, it felt like a million years since a night like this, where fans were crammed into nearly every seat in the venerable arena.

So it wasn’t surprising that the emotions poured out when the lights dimmed for the pregame introduction, releasing years of frustration with the long-struggling franchise and 14 months of being left mostly to watch this righting of the ship on television and talk about it with friends on zoom.

But if the fans were excited, it seemed that so, too, were the Knicks. If it was jitters it was understandable and there needed to be some reason to explain it away. Missed shots. Turnovers. Bungled defensive assignments seemed to leave the crowd with little to do other than taunt and curse at the Hawks.

A lift from the bench in the second quarter kept the Knicks in the game and in the third quarter, the stars finally seemed to find their footing — or more accurately took flight. RJ Barrett started to connect and then with 5:18 left in the third quarter went airborne on a fast break, throwing down a monstrous dunk over Bogdan Bogdanovic to tie the score and more importantly nearly shake the Garden to its foundation. But highlights would not match the heroics of Trae Young.

Young delivered the game-winner, crossing up Frank Ntilikina repeatedly as he made his way from the backcourt into the lane, dropping in a shot with just .9 seconds remaining for a 107-105 Hawks victory, drawing first blood in the opening round playoff series.

The Knicks and Hawks had a week to prepare for each other. The Hawks wanted to slow Julius Randle and succeeded, limiting him to just 6-for-24 shooting and 15 points. The Knicks wanted to find a way to stop Young and just never could and that was the difference. Young left the floor with 32 points, 10 assists and signaling the Garden crowd to go silent.

Trailing by four with less than three minutes remaining, the Knicks got a bucket from Barrett and then Derrick Rose blocked a jumper by Young, leading to a three-point field goal by Julius Randle and the lead on the other end. When Young answered with a three-point play, the Knicks got another huge lift from the bench with Alec Burks delivering a corner three-pointer and after a Young turnover, Burks faked the same shot, stepped into a mid-range jumper and brought the sound of 15,000 fans exhaling with a 103-100 lead with 1:11 remaining.

But the breath was held again as Bogdanovic answered with a game-tying three and Young was sent to the line with 27.8 seconds left on a foul by Barrett. But Tom Thibodeau called time and challenged the foul call. But after a review the call remained and Young went to the line to give the Hawks a two-point lead.

Randle bricked a three-point attempt, but Taj Gibson ripped down the errant shot and got it in the hands of Rose, who dropped in a floater over John Collins with 9.8 seconds remaining to tie the score.

The Knicks shot just 7-for-26 in the first quarter. Randle was just 2-for-8 without an assist and Barrett was 1-for-5 with the only assist the entire Knicks’ squad logged in the period. While it didn’t get much better in the second quarter for them, the Knicks got a lift from Rose — and a pair of rookies, Immanuel Quickley and Obi Toppin, who seemed to match the energy of the crowd.

"Just because it’s the end of the season, it’s the playoffs, it’s a lot more media attention, the same things go into winning," Thibodeau said before the game. "We have to understand that. What it requires is great concentration and maximum effort. So don’t get sidetracked with any of the nonsense."

Maybe it was the stage, an unfamiliar, pressure-packed and very, very loud environment, but the Knicks did seem to struggle to meet the moment for a half. The Knicks have ridden the play of Randle all season long, but with a week to prepare for him — and lots of film of Randle averaging 37.3 points per game against them in the regular season — the Hawks and Nate McMillan came up with a plan to slow Randle down and it worked.