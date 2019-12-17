The Knicks returned to Madison Square Garden as close to rolling as they have been all season, off a 2-2 West Coast trip and actually talking about momentum, which seemed like they might be getting ahead of themselves.

It was a tenuous time for them when they last appeared at home. David Fizdale was let go as coach and replaced by interim coach Mike Miller, who barely had time to get into the seat before they lost a game at home and headed out on the road for nine days, the sort of trip that often breaks teams far more accomplished than this one. So how would they be received and what would they have to show back home?

The answer came quickly as the Knicks scored 41 first-quarter points, upped it to 77 by halftime and stretched the lead on the Atlanta Hawks to as many as 31 — a deficit they’d been on the other side of many times this season — as they coasted to a 143-120 win.

The 143 points were the most the Knicks scored in regulation since Nov. 11, 1980.

“I think it’s important that we keep the same path,” Miller said before the game. “We’re striving to be consistent on both sides. We want to put ourselves in position where we have a chance to win these games. We’ve got a little bit of momentum going there, defensively, how we want to play, offensively what we’re trying to do. So we’re in the process of trying to build, build, build each time we go out.”

The Knicks at least had a suitable opponent to show off at home what they’d learned on the road, matching up with a young Hawks team that came in with the same 6-21 record as the Knicks.

But almost from the start the Knicks dominated, getting production from up and down the lineup. RJ Barrett had a career-high 27 points, shooting 10-for-13, Marcus Morris had 22 points and Julius Randle added 17 points and 11 rebounds. Off the bench, Mitchell Robinson added 22 points and 13 rebounds and Kevin Knox had 17 points. Even Dennis Smith Jr., who had been buried on the bench, appeared to start the second quarter and helped turn the game into a blowout with eight points, three assists, a steal and a block in less than nine minutes in the period.

For the previous three games — the first one because of a migraine that sidelined him at Golden State, then two because Miller opted not to call his name — Smith never got off the bench.

Smith said that he is bringing in his own trainer to get extra work in, particularly because Keith Smart, who was serving as a shooting coach for him over the summer and into the season, was let loose along with Fizdale.

But when Miller, who served as coach of the Knicks’ G League team for the last four seasons, was asked if he thought Smith could benefit from a trip down to the Westchester Knicks to get his rhythm back with game action, he said it hasn’t been discussed.

“No, I can’t say there has at this point,” Miller said. “We really believe in Dennis. We know how talented he is and what his abilities are.

“Fortunately, our point guard play has been really good. Elfrid [Payton) has had some good games. Frank [Ntilikina] really had a good game in Denver. We have the luxury of having three guys who can play that all have different skill sets and abilities we can tap into as the game dictates.”

While the players may have gotten it done, Miller certainly set a tone. Leading by 31 in the third quarter he challenged — and won — a foul call on Payton. And when the lead was cut to 23 with 4:39 left, Miller called a quick timeout and inserted Barrett back into the game, taking no chances.