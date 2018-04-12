They say patience is a virtue, and that’s how the Knicks are handling their rebuild.

Both team president Steve Mills and general manager Scott Perry emphasized being patient and avoiding “quick fixes” as they search for a new head coach after firing Jeff Hornacek early Thursday morning when they returned from their season finale in Cleveland.

“What we laid out last summer was a plan that was going to take time,” Mills said in a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Perry thanked Jeff Hornacek and Kurt Rambis, who also was relieved of his duties Thursday, but said it was time to make a change.

“He’s a good basketball mind, and a good basketball man,” Perry said of Hornacek. “He will land on his feet and have a chance to be successful.

“We obviously thought it was important and the timing was right to get a new voice, a new presence. We’re in the early stages of a building process. ... The timing we believe was right for this.”

As for what the Knicks are looking for in their next head coach, Mills said they’re going to be “very open.”

“I don’t think there’s any one person that can check every box that you’d like them to check,” Mills said. “We’ll try to come close to that.”

Perry said the Knicks are looking beyond coaches with NBA experience, so they won’t disqualify college coaches. Both Mills and Perry said they want a defensive-minded coach who holds players accountable.

“The Knicks teams of yesteryear were those tough defensiveminded teams that competed each and every night,” Perry said.

Perry said there’s no timeline for naming a new head coach.