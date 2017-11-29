TODAY'S PAPER
Kristaps Porzingis leaves Knicks game with ankle sprain

Porzingis was chasing a loose ball into the corner when his right ankle was stepped on by Heat forward Justise Winslow.

Kristaps Porzingis of the Knicks looks on against the Trail Blazers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 27, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone  al.iannazzone@newsday.com @Al_Iannazzone
Kristaps Porzingis needed to be helped off the floor and into the locker room after suffering an injury to his right ankle less than three minutes into Wednesday’s game against the Heat at the Garden.

Porzingis was chasing a loose ball into the corner when his right ankle was stepped on by Heat forward Justise Winslow. Porzingis punched the floor as he tried to get up.

Knicks guard Jarrett Jack ran to Porzingis and immediately waved for a trainer. The Garden crowd fell silent and then gasped when Porzingis was being helped to the locker room by a member of the Knicks’ training staff.

The Knicks said Porzingis sprained his right ankle. X-rays were negative and he was available to return to the game.

Porzingis, who ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring averaging at 27 points per game, made his first two shots Wednesday.

Newsday

Al Iannazzone has been covering the Knicks and the NBA for Newsday since January 2012 after following the NBA for 11 years for The Record (N.J.). Al appeared regularly on the YES Network's Nets pregame show in 2005-11.

