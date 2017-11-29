Kristaps Porzingis needed to be helped off the floor and into the locker room after suffering an injury to his right ankle less than three minutes into Wednesday’s game against the Heat at the Garden.

Porzingis was chasing a loose ball into the corner when his right ankle was stepped on by Heat forward Justise Winslow. Porzingis punched the floor as he tried to get up.

Knicks guard Jarrett Jack ran to Porzingis and immediately waved for a trainer. The Garden crowd fell silent and then gasped when Porzingis was being helped to the locker room by a member of the Knicks’ training staff.

The Knicks said Porzingis sprained his right ankle. X-rays were negative and he was available to return to the game.

Porzingis, who ranks fourth in the NBA in scoring averaging at 27 points per game, made his first two shots Wednesday.