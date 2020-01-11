The Miami Heat, like the Knicks, set out to overhaul their team this past offseason after missing the playoffs and finishing the season with a 39-43 record.

However, the similarities between the two teams, which meet Sunday at Madison Square Garden, end there.

Everything that could have gone wrong for the Knicks has gone wrong as they missed out on top free agents, got off to a horrible start and then ended up parting ways with coach David Fizdale a month and a half into the season.

By contrast, just about everything that could have gone right for the Heat has gone right as they have surged to No. 2 in the Eastern Conference standings as younger players have stepped up and free agent edition Jimmy Butler has emerged as a game-changing veteran leader.

“I think the biggest thing you can say, the biggest compliment you can pay him, is that he impacts the game without even scoring,” Knicks interim coach Mike Miller said. “When we played down there, and he was moving the ball, he was defending, he was executing things off the ball that created offense. So he’s a guy that knows what it takes to win games.”

Butler has always been considered a big-time talent, but was not perceived as the sort of superstar you could build a team around. Butler forced his way out of Chicago after he and Dwyane Wade publicly ripped younger teammates. He then feuded with Karl Anthony-Towns and Andrew Wiggins in Minnesota.

Though he had a nice run last year with the 76ers, when he came to Miami in a sign-and-trade this summer, not everyone was convinced it was going to be a good fit given that this is his fourth team in four seasons.

The Heat, however, couldn’t have asked for a better leader. While Butler’s 20.6 points per game is the highest average on the team, he’s only led the team in scoring in 17 games this season. Much of Miami’s offensive success has to do with the fact they have gotten scoring out of multiple players. In the Heat’s last five games, for example, they have had four different scoring leaders.

Butler, who is averaging 6.5 assists, has a lot to do with that.

Taj Gibson, who played with Butler in Chicago and Minnesota, said he’s not surprised by the season he is having in Miami.

“He’s always been capable of having breakout years,” Gibson said. “He works extremely hard and is a great leader. He’s all about winning. And that’s what they are doing. They are focusing on winning and doing the right kind of things and [having] right kind of habits. And I’m happy for him.”

Notes & quotes: It’s possible that the Knicks could have their starting unit healthy and back on the court for Sunday’s game. Marcus Morris, who missed three games with a sore neck, is listed as questionable though the Knicks are hopeful he can play. Julius Randle, who has missed two games after the death of his grandmother, is listed as probable.