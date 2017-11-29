Knicks vs. Heat

The Knicks beat the Miami Heat, 115-86, in an NBA game on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Madison Square Garden.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks batteles for a loose ball in the first half against Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks grabs a rebound in the first half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Enes Kanter and Jarrett Jack of the New York Knicks cheer on their teammates in the second half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Tim Hardaway Jr. of the New York Knicks lays up a basket in the first half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks reaches for the ball in the first half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Jarrett Jack of the New York Knicks drives against Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat during the second half at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Willy Hernangomez of the New York Knicks dunks the ball in the second half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Head coach Jeff Hornacek of the New York Knicks talks with Doug McDermott during a game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks controls the ball against James Johnson of the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks drives against Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat in the first half at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks is tended to after an injury in the first half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks battles for a rebound in the second half against Goran Dragic of the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Courtney Lee of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against James Johnson of the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the second half against Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Ron Baker of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the second half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Ron Baker of the New York Knicks defends against Josh Richardson of the Miami Heat in the second half at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks puts up a shot for a basket in the first half against Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks reacts after an injury in the first half against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

Justise Winslow of the Miami Heat steps on the ankle of Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017.

