TODAY'S PAPER
56° Good Evening
SEARCH
56° Good Evening
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks 124, Heat 121

Print

Julius Randle led the Knicks (11-29) with 26 points. RJ Barrett added 23 and Kevin Knox had 17. 

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis looks on
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks forward Bobby Portis looks on against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock drives the
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock drives the ball against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett pulls down
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett pulls down a rebound late in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock drives the
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock drives the ball against Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler wipes his face
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler wipes his face with his jersey before shooting a free throw against the New York Knicks late in the second half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle dunks against
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle dunks against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson dunks as
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks forward Taj Gibson dunks as Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo looks on during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson reacts during
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II shoots
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II shoots to score a three-point basket against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock defends an
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock defends an inbounds pass to Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo with less than five seconds left  at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett shoots a
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett shoots a layup past Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinsonduring the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II controls
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks forward Kevin Knox II controls the ball against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton shoots for
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton shoots for a layup against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton controls the
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks guard Elfrid Payton controls the ball against the Miami Heat during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle shoots pat
Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle shoots pat Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

New York Knicks forward Julius Randle shoots pat Randle helps Knicks halt 5-game losing streak
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving during the first Kyrie is back, giving Nets good problem at guard
Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Patrick Graham at training Report: Judge will hire Graham as defensive coordinator
Knicks guard Dennis Smith Jr. against the Atlanta Knicks take cautious approach with injured Smith
Islanders coach Barry Trotz speaks after a game Islanders preparing for season's first matchup with Rangers
Kevin Knox of the New York Knicks lunges Popper: Knicks again going down the wrong path
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search