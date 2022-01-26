MIAMI — Tom Thibodeau finally got a look at the team he has been trying to build, an unselfish, smart and defensive-minded group in which the whole outperforms the individual pieces. Unfortunately for Thibodeau, it was the Miami Heat, not his Knicks.

Led by one of Thibodeau’s long-time pupils, Jimmy Butler, the Heat dominated the Knicks from start to finish, building leads of as many as 30 as they coasted to a 110-96 win at FTX Arena.

Coasting actually would not be the proper description because the Heat did what Thibodeau is pleading his team to do, play hard and play together. But right now the Knicks look like a disjointed mess with their leader, Julius Randle, struggling and seeming to pull away from the team at times, and with no true point guard guiding them. It provided an overwhelming mismatch as the Heat defenders swarmed the Knicks from multiple angles and the Knicks seemed confused and lifeless.

Of the players that Thibodeau has relied most heavily upon — Randle, RJ Barrett and Alec Burks — only Barrett has continued to display any semblance of steadiness. With Pat Riley in the stands still guiding the Miami franchise and Jeff Van Gundy sitting courtside broadcasting the game, Thibodeau was left to stand alone with this group that hardly mirrors the type of team he has tried to put together.

Even through an assortment of injuries and illness Miami has managed to make its way to the top of the Eastern Conference standings. And the Knicks, with their second straight loss and fifth in the last six games, remain in a brutal stretch of the schedule that continues on to Milwaukee Friday.

"When you look at a Jimmy, a Bam (Adebayo), a Kyle (Lowry), it starts with them," Thibodeau said before the game, although Lowry did not play Wednesday. "But then they're surrounded by really tough, fierce competitors. They surrounded them with great shooting. There’s a fierceness to them. As you mentioned, they’re strong on both sides of the ball, so when they do have somebody out, they still could win with their defense, their rebounding and all the things they do as a group."

Randle and Barrett went to the bench with 2:51 left in the third quarter and never returned, Randle finishing with 11 points with four turnovers and Barrett scoring 17, but like the rest of his teammates, struggling to find a way to keep up with the multiple weapons Miami employed.

The final 15 minutes were mostly a showcase for the Knicks bench as they carved the gap intermittently behind Obi Toppin, who had 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting, and even an appearance from Cam Reddish, who had played just five minutes since joining the team. While it was the starters who go the Knicks in the hole, the bench for the most part wasn’t exactly turning the tide. Alec Burks was 1-for-8 and Quentin Grimes was 2-for-6.

The Knicks fell behind 9-0 and 13-2 at the start before Thibodeau called timeout. The lead was 30-16 for Miami at the end of the first quarter and it kept rising, reaching 20 with a 10-0 run in a span of 2:10 in the second quarter before the Knicks managed to cut the lead to 59-46 at the half.

But more than the score, the eye test just showed the Knicks looking slow and lost as the Heat double teams consistently left them trapped and surrounded by defenders. Randle had more turnovers (three) than field goals (two) in the first half.

Barrett had 13 points at the half, trying to match the production of Jimmy Butler, who attacked him and assortment of defenders with ease, piling up 15 points in the half on five-of-six shooting from the field and the same numbers at the free throw line.

The Heat started the second half the same way they started the first, mounting an 11-2 run, which stretched the lead to 70-48.