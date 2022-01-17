TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks can't stop Miles Bridges (38 points) in loss to Hornets

Knicks forward Julius Randle and Charlotte Hornets forward

Knicks forward Julius Randle and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges vie for position in the first half of an NBA basketball game at Madison Square Garden on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Barbara Barker
After months of inconsistency and just some downright bad basketball, it looked like the Knicks were starting to figure it out.

The Knicks entered Monday’s Martin Luther King Day matinee at the Garden having won three in a row and five of their last six. RJ Barrett was developing into a big-time player and the starting unit seemed to be reaching a comfort level with one another.

This team, however, was not the one that showed up for the game against the Charlotte Hornets.

The Knicks' defense couldn’t do anything to stop a red-hot Miles Bridges, who scored a career-high 38 points to lead the Hornets to a 97-87 win.

The final score did not represent the magnitude of the loss. The Knicks trailed by at least 20 points for most of the second half and struggled offensively the entire game against a Charlotte team that is ranked 29th in the league on defense.

Julius Randle and Barrett each scored 18 points for the Knicks, who fell to 22-22.

Bridges stuck it to the Knicks early, scoring 22 of his points in the first quarter as the Hornets took a 34-23 lead. In addition to finishing with a career high for points, he also had 12 rebounds and five assists.

The Hornets (24-20) were playing without point guard LaMelo Ball, their second-leading scorer (19.4 points per game), but you wouldn’t have known it by the way they took command of the game. The win was their fifth in the last six games.

