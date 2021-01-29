The Knicks were back home at Madison Square Garden Friday night, taking the court after two days off. Yet for much of the night, it seemed as if they were still toiling on the road, finding excuses between time zones rather than enjoying familiar surroundings.

They were dragging through a sloppy start that saw them score just three points in the first six minutes of the game. With the Cavs equally sloppy and sluggish, the Knicks still held just a five-point lead when Immanuel Quickley entered with 5:31 to play. And Quickley misfired on his first five shots of the second half, seeming to fit right in with the rest of the game.

But in a flurry, Quickley drove in for a dunk and a foul, then hit a buzzer-beating 27-foot three-point field goal to end the quarter. And then he started the fourth quarter with a long three and then another, turning the game into a rout as the Knicks coasted to a 102-81 win over the Cavs to snap a three-game losing streak.

In the win, Quickley raised the question with his play again of just how long the Knicks can go with Elfrid Payton as the starting point guard.

Quickley remains, as many rookies, prone to wild swings of inconsistency. He was 2-for-9 before igniting the offense to finish 9-for-17 for a team-high 25 points. And he was 1-for-11 shooting in the Knicks' previous game. But it is hard to argue that he also can spark the team in ways that incumbent starter Payton can not.

Payton was 1-for-6 shooting with just two points and three assists in 23 minutes. Neither one of them are elite defenders, but while Payton was being outrun by Cleveland’s duo of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, Quickley at least presented an equally explosive option attacking them. And whenever Quickley entered, the pace of the game changed dramatically.

The Knicks, after a four-game West Coast road trip, started this game with lackluster effort and shooting. Mitchell Robinson pick up two quick fouls and exited just 5:54 into the game. Even with his early foul trouble, Andre Drummond, who had torched the Knicks in their last meeting for 33 points and 23 rebounds, could not take advantage. While he grabbed 15 rebounds in 24 minutes, he scored just four points, converting 2-for-7 from the field and not getting to the line once.

"Having been around him in TEAM USA, I know how talented he is," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game. "And he’s playing at a very high level right now. And their guards are doing a good job. He’s a load to deal with when he’s rolling to the rim, he puts enormous pressure on you. If he gets the ball deep in the paint, he’s tough to stop. He’s a great offensive rebounder. It’s going to require our whole team to be aware, alert. We have to keep a body on him."

RJ Barrett provided the early lift for the Knicks, scoring 16 of his 24 points in the first half while the Cavs worked to limit Julius Randle. Randle did not even attempt a field goal until 3:49 remained in the first half and he hit his only two attempts before the break. But the Knicks still led 47-33 at intermission.