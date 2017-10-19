The Knicks open the regular-season Thursday against a familiar face: Carmelo Anthony.
Traded to the Thunder just before the start of training camp, Anthony felt he was “stabbed in the back” and “pushed out” by former Knicks president Phil Jackson.
A candid Anthony reflects on his Knicks’ career, what went wrong, and playing under Phil in an interview that you will hear in this latest episode of the Knicks’ Insider Podcast with Newsday’s Al Iannazzone.
Listen to the podcast embedded above and hear past episodes a newsday.com/knickspodcast.
