Kristaps Porzingis gave Knicks fans quite a scare on Wednesday night.

The Latvian forward rolled his ankle early in the Knicks' win over the Heat at Madison Square Garden, needing help to the locker room.

After the game, however, Porzingis and the Knicks seemed positive the injury would not keep the star player off the court for long.

In this week's Knicks Insider podcast, Newsday's Al Iannazzone discusses how fortunate the Knicks would be to get Porzingis back soon, as well as his impact on the court this season.

Listen to Iannazzone’s podcast for more of his thoughts and analysis of the Knicks throughout the season.