It didn't look good when Kristaps Porzingis went down with an ankle injury last week.

The star forward was in danger of missing some extended time, but fortunately for him, he has youth on his side.

In this week's Knicks Insider podcast, Newsday's Al Iannazzone discusses the quick turnaround by Porzingis from his injury, as well as the youngster's impact on the floor on Wednesday night.

Listen to Iannazzone’s podcast for more of his thoughts and analysis of the Knicks throughout the season.