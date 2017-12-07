TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks Insider podcast: Kristaps Porzingis has youth on his side in quick injury recovery

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the New York Knicks puts up a shot in the first half against James Ennis III #8 and Mario Chalmers #6 of the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

By Al Iannazzone  al.Iannazzone@newsday.com
It didn't look good when Kristaps Porzingis went down with an ankle injury last week.

The star forward was in danger of missing some extended time, but fortunately for him, he has youth on his side.

In this week's Knicks Insider podcast, Newsday's Al Iannazzone discusses the quick turnaround by Porzingis from his injury, as well as the youngster's impact on the floor on Wednesday night.

Listen to Iannazzone’s podcast for more of his thoughts and analysis of the Knicks throughout the season.

