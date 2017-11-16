TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 55° Good Morning
Overcast 55° Good Morning
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks Insider podcast: Tim Hardaway Jr., young team show potential with clutch comeback

Tim Hardaway Jr. #3 of the Knicks is

Tim Hardaway Jr. #3 of the Knicks is congratulated by teammate Courtney Lee #5 after Hardaway Jr. hit a three point shot in the final minutes of the game against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden on November 15, 2017. Photo Credit: Elsa / Getty Images

By Al Iannazzone  al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

If the Knicks were demoralized by LeBron James' big night at Madison Square Garden on Monday, that feeling didn't last too long.

The team looked flat early against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but came to life late thanks to a clutch performance by Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Knicks were supposed to be rebuilding this year, but they've continued to show signs of growth and progress.

In this week's Knicks Insider podcast, Newsday's Al Iannazzone looks at the development and performance of Hardaway, as well as youngsters Kristaps Porzingis and Frank Ntilikina, plus gives his outlook on what's next for the team.

Listen to Iannazzone’s podcast for more of his thoughts and analysis of the Knicks throughout the season.

By Al Iannazzone  al.iannazzone@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Mike Francesa, left, and Chris Francesa’s farewell tour stops at Tilles Center
WFAN Radio host Mike Francesa at the fourth annual Francesa stays neutral about his replacements
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks hits a three-point shot Hardaway’s big fourth quarter lifts Knicks
Tim Hardaway Jr. of the Knicks goes to the Barker: Hardaway becoming Knicks’ second guy
From left, Michael Beasley, Enes Kanter, Joakim Noah, Though ban is over, Noah remains inactive
Nets guard Joe Harris drives to the basket Nets guard Harris has goal to shoot 40 percent on threes