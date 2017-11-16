If the Knicks were demoralized by LeBron James' big night at Madison Square Garden on Monday, that feeling didn't last too long.

The team looked flat early against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, but came to life late thanks to a clutch performance by Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Knicks were supposed to be rebuilding this year, but they've continued to show signs of growth and progress.

In this week's Knicks Insider podcast, Newsday's Al Iannazzone looks at the development and performance of Hardaway, as well as youngsters Kristaps Porzingis and Frank Ntilikina, plus gives his outlook on what's next for the team.

Listen to Iannazzone’s podcast for more of his thoughts and analysis of the Knicks throughout the season.