TODAY'S PAPER
66° Good Morning
66° Good Morning
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks introduce David Fizdale as new coach

Watch Knicks coach David Fizdale's introductory press conference

The Knicks introduce new head coach David Fizdale at a press conference on Tuesday. (Credit: New York Knicks)

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
Print

David Fizdale was introduced as the new head coach of the Knicks at a news conference Tuesday.

“This is quite humbling to be sitting here today with you guys,” Fizdale said. “I’m so honored to be the head coach of the New York Knicks.”

The Knicks interviewed 11 people for the job before choosing Fizdale, who earned a reputation as a beloved assistant in eight seasons with the Miami Heat.

“I used to tell my mom I was going to play in the Mecca, I’m going to play in the Garden one day," Fizdale said. "I didn’t get to do that but I’m going to be coaching here though.”

Fizdale coached the Memphis Grizzlies for slightly more than one season, compiling a 50-51 record and going to the playoffs in his first season after 13 years as an NBA assistant coach.

He was fired after a 7-12 start to the 2017-18 season and a clash with star center Marc Gasol, but Fizdale might be the best coach for the Knicks and star Kristaps Porzingis in terms of his style of play and his reputation as a players’ coach.

“I would like to congratulate and welcome David to the Knicks organization,” owner James Dolan said in a statement announcing the hire Monday. “David is a bright and creative basketball mind who is highly respected throughout the NBA. I’m confident Steve and Scott identified the right coach to lead this team to the success our loyal fans deserve.”

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com

New York Sports

Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale against the Nuggets Watch Knicks coach Fizdale's introductory press conference
An aerial photo of Olympic Stadium at Olympic Yankees vs. Red Sox in London in 2019
The Knicks make the hiring of David Fizdale Knicks make Fizdale hiring official
Mets starting pitcher P.J. Conlon throws in the Ireland-born Conlon makes debut with Mets
The Mets' Adrian Gonzalez celebrates in the dugout Mets hit four homers to beat Reds, snap skid
Todd Frazier is congratulated by Jacob deGrom after Jacob deGrom may not swing in his next at-bats