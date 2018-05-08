Knicks introduce David Fizdale as new coach

David Fizdale was introduced as the new head coach of the Knicks at a news conference Tuesday.

“This is quite humbling to be sitting here today with you guys,” Fizdale said. “I’m so honored to be the head coach of the New York Knicks.”

The Knicks interviewed 11 people for the job before choosing Fizdale, who earned a reputation as a beloved assistant in eight seasons with the Miami Heat.

“I used to tell my mom I was going to play in the Mecca, I’m going to play in the Garden one day," Fizdale said. "I didn’t get to do that but I’m going to be coaching here though.”

Fizdale coached the Memphis Grizzlies for slightly more than one season, compiling a 50-51 record and going to the playoffs in his first season after 13 years as an NBA assistant coach.

He was fired after a 7-12 start to the 2017-18 season and a clash with star center Marc Gasol, but Fizdale might be the best coach for the Knicks and star Kristaps Porzingis in terms of his style of play and his reputation as a players’ coach.

“I would like to congratulate and welcome David to the Knicks organization,” owner James Dolan said in a statement announcing the hire Monday. “David is a bright and creative basketball mind who is highly respected throughout the NBA. I’m confident Steve and Scott identified the right coach to lead this team to the success our loyal fans deserve.”