SALT LAKE CITY — The Knicks appeared to be suffering another meltdown, allowing a 10-point lead with two minutes remaining to dwindle to three.

But they escaped Utah with a 117-115 victory over the Jazz after speculation about Jeff Hornacek’s job security became a topic.

With the Knicks up 115-112, the Jazz had three chances to tie the score with less than 30 seconds to go. All three were on the same possession.

Donovan Mitchell missed an off-balance three-pointer, but Utah got the rebound. Joe Johnson missed a corner three-pointer, but Utah got the rebound. Then Joe Ingles short-armed a three-pointer from the opposite corner.

“I thought all three were going to go in when they left their hands,” Hornacek said. “We got to come up with those rebounds. We’re lucky they missed them.”

The Knicks (21-25) finally rebounded and Tim Hardaway Jr. was fouled with 9.3 seconds to go. Hardaway, who shot 6-for-7 from three-point range, had missed two free throws with 32.5 seconds left, but this time he made both. That gave the Knicks a five-point lead, enough to overcome Mitchell’s three-pointer with one second left as they moved to 6-16 on the road.

“I liked the effort,” Hornacek said. “We just have to continue to be smart. We got to continue to be stronger, continue to be aggressive.”

Hardaway returned to the starting lineup and had one of his best games of the season, finishing with 31 points and shooting 11-for-17 overall.

Courtney Lee and Kristaps Porzingis each had 18 points. With rookie Frank Ntilikina struggling to make an impact, Hornacek gave newly signed Trey Burke crunch-time minutes, and he responded with seven points and two assists.

Utah center Rudy Gobert returned after missing the past 15 games and had 23 points and 14 rebounds. Rodney Hood had 18 points and Mitchell and Ricky Rubio each scored 17 for Utah (18-27).

The Knicks appeared to be in good shape after Porzingis’ three-pointer gave them a 113-103 lead with 2:12 left. But when Rubio missed the second of two free throws, Johnson rebounded it, was fouled on a three-pointer and made all three attempts. Mitchell then scored on a drive to make it 113-109 with 1:30 to go.

Michael Beasley’s jumper put the Knicks up by six, but Gobert’s three-point play brought the Jazz within 115-112 with 1:07 to go.

A report Thursday said Hornacek’s future is uncertain. Hornacek, however, said he’s comfortable with the support he’s received from management and that they’re all on the same page.

He said he isn’t worried about his job and added that despite the Knicks’ fast start, Mills and general manager Scott Perry haven’t changed their expectations. This was considered a rebuilding and developing year before the season started, and Hornacek said it still is.

“Scott and Steve, everybody’s still on the same page of trying to get our young guys opportunities,” Hornacek said. “We’re still trying to win games. We still want to establish an identity where defensively we’re going to get after it all the time, and we’re building toward that. It’s great to have their support.”