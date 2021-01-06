Knicks rally in second half to defeat Jazz

Through the first seven games of the season, win or lose, the Knicks took pride in playing the Tom Thibodeau way, bragging about their effort and attention to detail. And some nights it was enough to spur them to victory and when it wasn’t, it was a learning opportunity.

But Wednesday it just didn’t seem the same early in their game against the visiting Utah Jazz. The Knicks seemed tired, lost as they fell behind by 18 points in the first half. And then a switch turned on at halftime. The fight was back. Julius Randle was suddenly powering his way around the paint. And Elfrid Payton was orchestrating the offense while they took turns with defensive efforts.

A 15-point turnaround in the third quarter turned the game and the Knicks came up with an impressive win, defeating Utah, 112-100, in an empty Madison Square Garden, the sort of win that would have driven a full house into a frenzy. The win was the Knicks fifth in their last six games, improving their record to 5-3 on the season.

Randle led the Knicks with 30 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. Austin Rivers added 23 off the bench and Payton scored 22.

"To me I guess everybody buying in," Rivers said. "That’s easier said than done. I know it’s a vague statement, but when everybody buys in and everybody understands that they have a job to do, no matter how small or how insignificant they think it might be, it’s significant. everybody has a role on our team.

"Some of the guys right now who aren’t playing their voice and energy is huge. … Everybody’s voice has been huge for us. Everybody is valuing their time, their minutes, their role. When you do that collectively and everybody supports each other then you can end up becoming a team. So that’s what we’re doing right now. We’ve just got to keep building off that now. We haven’t done anything yet. We’re off to a solid start. We’ve got to go from there."

The Jazz were just 24 hours removed from a one-sided loss across the river in Brooklyn when they took the court and appeared ready to see it happen again. But the Knicks weren’t able to take advantage of the lackadaisical start by the Jazz and by the end of the first quarter they were trailing by seven. It ballooned to an 18-point deficit and by halftime the margin was 12 point with Utah in front.

But in the third quarter the Knicks outscored the Jazz 34-19, with Randle and Payton carrying the load for much of run. They then finished the quarter with a defensive flurry, a Kevin Knox block and save leading to a Payton fast break layup, followed by a steal by Rivers for a dunk from RJ Barrett.

Royce O’Neale tied the game at 96 with a corner three-pointer but after a timeout Rivers faced up 7-1 Rudy Gobert and as the clock ticked down on the possession he drained a three-pointer for the lead. Then when Gobert blocked a Randle layup, Reggie Bullock ran down the loose ball and found Rivers, who saw the 24-second clock ticking down and raced into the lane, dropping in a floater for a five-point lead.

Rivers then found Randle open outside the arc, but Randle passed up the shot and fed it back to Rivers who buried the three fo ra 104-98 lead. Around a Randle pick Rivers drained another three - scoring all 11 points of an 11-2 run. After a timeout with 56 seconds to play, he did it again, dropping in a three-pointer to give him 23 points and 14 straight Knicks points.

Rivers missed all of training camp and the first four games of the season, but played 33 minutes Monday and showed little wear with 32 minutes Wednesday, taking over at the end.

"it’s just building," Rivers said. "They did a great job of helping me prepare for that. Here, if you’re hurt they make you work harder than you do when you’re playing. That way you don’t want to be hurt, don’t want to miss games."