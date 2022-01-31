If the response awaiting Julius Randle at Madison Square Garden from the stands was in question as he took the floor Monday, home after the Knicks endured a winless three-game road trip, he had at least one fan in place.

Alvin Gentry, who took over as head coach of the Sacramento Kings earlier this season when Luke Walton was dismissed, coached Randle in his last stop before Randle departed as a free agent for New York. And while rumors have begun to sift through the league that Randle is not untouchable, Gentry, with a team full of trade rumors himself, was effusive in his praise for Randle.

"I think he’s a better player," Gentry said when comparing Randle to the player he was in New Orleans. "And he was a very good player for us. He was outstanding for us, really. I think he’s slowed himself down a little bit. Now I know he’s struggling a bit right now but it’s never because of effort or anything.

"He hasn’t shot the ball as well. But the way he attacks the basket, and his ability to handle the ball in the open court and create plays are all things he was starting to do when he was in New Orleans and I think he’s much, much better at it right now. A good guy to coach because he loves the competition and doesn’t mind the contact."

It all sounds like the things that would have been said about Randle last season when he was carrying the Knicks to the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference while earning second-team All-NBA honors and the NBA’s Most Improved Player award. But Randle has struggled this season and the Knicks have struggled with him.

After averaging 24.1 points per game last season he has dipped to 18.5 points per game this season and his shooting percentages have dropped drastically. But as his struggles have grown he has seemed to recede into the background. In the 13 games since returning from COVID-19, he has averaged just 16.4 points per game and is shooting 24.2% from three-point range. He has had seven games this season in which has scored in single-digits, something he did just twice all of last season.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"I don’t want to measure him on scoring," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "I want to measure him on all the things he does for our team and that’s a compilation of a lot of things, whether it’s the playmaking, playing with speed, getting it up the floor quick, [or] him running the floor. We’ve got to figure out how to get him some easy buckets too. I want us to play with more pace, kick the ball ahead more, hopefully, we can get some easy buckets that way.

"So just play an all-around game and really, that’s what he does. It’s not any one particular thing. He scores the ball a lot of different ways. He can play-make, he can offensive rebound. He can run the floor, he can get a deep post-up in transition before the defense gets set. I think the defenses have locked into him pretty good. So we have to figure out a way where we can get him before the defense is set."

The struggles also have manifested themselves in body language as he often seems distant and detached on the floor. While he isn’t the only player in the NBA to take a seat at the end of the bench far from the team during a timeout, he has sometimes remained out of the huddle even when in the game.

Gentry said he has seen the emotional side of Randle, but doesn’t believe it’s a problem.

"Obviously, it’s a little bit different when you play in this city," Gentry said. "You need to be strong in all areas. He’s a pretty emotional guy. But I think it’s all for the better to me. We had episodes of that. I think it comes from a good place. I enjoyed coaching him and he played really good basketball for us."