Knicks believe their teamwork can compete with Nets' Big 3

The Knicks have heard the hype — well-deserved — about the Brooklyn Nets "Big 3," a collection of MVP candidates viewed as title contenders who have united to lead the Nets to the top of the Eastern Conference standings.

They include stars who the Knicks once chased in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, complemented by this season’s addition of James Harden. It is an enviable collection of stars who take turns carrying the team to win after win.

But as the Knicks prepare to face the Nets in Brooklyn Monday night, with the possibility that the Nets trio could be on the court together, the Knicks insisted they had an answer to the Big Three.

"We have a big five," Reggie Bullock said.

Sitting next to Bullock, Julius Randle corrected him, "Big 15."

"Big 15," Bullock agreed. "So we are not really concerned about their Big 3. We know what kind of basketball we will be able to come into the game and play. We are focused on our team. The game plan that coach drew up. Other than that, that’s what we’re focusing on. The Knicks."

If the Knicks sounded bold that may have been boosted by the 44-point win in Detroit Saturday night, which snapped a three-game losing streak and raised their record back to .500 at 25-25. The reality though is the Nets, who were tied for first place in the East before losing to Chicago Sunday, have a roster filled with talent beyond the three biggest names.

The Nets already have beaten the Knicks twice this season. But it is important for the Knicks to prove they can cope with the East’s best. Right now they are near the bottom of the Eastern Conference playoff picture — which could set them up for a first-round playoff matchup with Brooklyn.

"We’re worried about us," Randle said. "We have a whole team of guys. We try to play with one another and play hard and play with energy. We feel like if we do that, we give ourselves a chance to win against anybody. It’s not about them. It’s not about who they have or don’t have. We worry about us and what we have to do to go out there and compete on a high level on a night-to-night basis."

"The same thing we think about with every opponent," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "We know how talented they are. We are going to have to be ready. Even if one is out, they still have a ton of talent. They’ve added more talent to their team. But we know if we defend and rebound and keep our turnovers down, we are more than capable. We have to study and be ready to go when that ball goes up."

The Nets certainly claim their own 15 with the additions of LaMarcus Aldridge and Blake Griffin in recent weeks supplementing an already powerful roster. The Knicks are at least relatively healthy, missing only Mitchell Robinson, who is likely out for the remainder of the regular season with a fractured right foot. Thibodeau has preached, despite piling up minutes for his core players, that every player has a role and has to be ready to play it every night.

"It should be the mentality of every team in this league," Bullock said. "There are 15 players on your roster. With our team that we have, with our leaders and coaches and our leader Jules on the court, that’s why we're here. We're here to compete, we're here to win games. We know how great we can be . . . yeah, we’re the big 15."