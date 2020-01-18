Karl-Anthony Towns shut down the rumors before almost before they started.

Weeks after reports circulated that the Knicks might be interested in trading for the Timberwolves star, Towns, in his first game back from injury, said he had no intention of leaving Minnesota.

“I’m here to be a Minnesota Timberwolf,” he said Friday, after returning from a 15-game absence because of a left knee sprain. “I just do my job, go home and I know what the real story is. There’s a reason those stories are made because people need to sell papers, sell links and clicks, whatever the case may be . . . [I’m] very fortunate I have a head coach like [Ryan Saunders], a president and friend like [Gersson Rosas]. I’m not worried about all that nonsense.”

The New York Post reported in December that the Knicks’ front office was interested in pursuing starter-level talent at the trade deadline, particularly Towns, who last offseason signed a five-year, $190 million super max extension with the Timberwolves. The two-time All Star grew up a Knicks fan in New Jersey, and after striking out on both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, the Knicks are still in search of a marquee player.

Reggie in for RJ

With RJ Barrett out at least a week with a sprained right ankle, coach Mike Miller started Reggie Bullock in his spot , an arrangement that could continue past Saturday. “We may look at it game to game and it may well end up being the same,” Miller said before the Knicks played the 76ers. “[Bullock has] started a number of games over the last week, 10 days and did a good job, helped us get off to good starts.” In addition to Barrett, Dennis Smith Jr. remained out with an oblique injury. Wayne Ellington (illness) was also held out, making it the 22nd game he’s missed this season.