GREENBURGH — With six players still out because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols and Derrick Rose’s availability being a game-time decision, the Knicks are looking for help anywhere they can get it.

The team, according to a league source, has signed former Knick Damyean Dotson to a 10-day contract on a hardship exemption. The Athletic was also reporting that the Knicks have signed Matt Mooney, of Mexico City’s G-League team, to a 10-day hardship deal.

Dotson played three seasons with the Knicks after they drafted him with the 44th overall pick in 2017. During that stretch he averaged 7.8 points while shooting 36.1% from three-point range. This season, he has been playing with the Spurs G-League team.

Mooney, a 6-3 shooting guard, has played in a total of four NBA games, all for Cleveland during the 2019-20 season. His sole NBA basket was against the Knicks in a 106-86 loss on Jan. 20, 2020.

The Knicks had only 10 players available for Monday’s practice as Miles McBride, Immanuel Quickley, Obi Toppin, Quentin Grimes, RJ Barrett and Kevin Knox remain in COVID-19 protocol.

The lack of manpower also means that Kemba Walker could start his second straight game Tuesday night against Detroit, although that likely also depends on the condition of Rose’s ankle.

With Rose out in Boston on Sunday, Walker played for the first time since Nov. 26. After scoring 29 points in the 114-107 loss, Walker told reporters that he hated being tied to the bench.

Thibodeau said Monday that he understands that Walker would feel that way.

"Well, that’s who he is. I have an appreciation for that," Thibodeau said. "With all players, there’s going to be frustrations. I have great respect for Kemba."

Walker had sat for 10 straight games before Boston. Some had interpreted Walker’s postgame comments to mean that he and Thibodeau had stopped talking since Thibodeau yanked him out of the starting lineup. Thibodeau was asked about that characterization Tuesday.

"I talk to the team and then I talk to every player appropriately," Thibodeau said. "That’s what the head coach’s job is. But I have an appreciation for frustration. He’s an accomplished player. I have to do what I think is best for the team. And that’s how I’m going to make my decisions."

Julius Randle said after practice Monday that it was good to see Walker back on the court.

"He brings a lot of juice to us with his shot-making ability, passion for the game," Randle said. " I love competing with him out there. So he was great for us. A true professional, being out as many games as he was and coming in and being prepared and being ready."

Thibodeau was noncommittal when asked if Walker had showed him anything with his 29-point game.

"I look at how the team plays. There were some good things, obviously some things we have to do a lot better. At the end of the day, we lost the game. We have to win. It’s not about individuals. It’s about the team."

At this point, the team is not playing well with and without Walker. After opening the season by going 10-8, the Knicks have lost nine of their last 12 games.