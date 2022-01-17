When will Kemba Walker be back on the floor for the Knicks?

The answer remains murky as Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau continued to say his guard is getting close to being able to play but didn’t indicate when that would be.

Walker missed his ninth straight game Monday with a sore knee after playing some major minutes because of the Knicks depleted roster because of injuries and health and safety protocols. Except for Monday’s game, the starting unit has looked pretty good without Walker. So it’s understandable that Thibodeau can be extra cautious when it comes to bringing him back.

"The big thing regarding Kemba is I want him to feel as good as possible and a player like him in the situation he is in, I want him to trust where he is with his body. When he’s ready, he’s ready. He’ll let us know. We trust him.

"What I don’t want [is] to get into a situation where it’s on-off, on-off. I want to get to the point where he feels confident and he’s in a good spot and place and he can go."

Mayor Adams gets crowd going

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

New York Mayor Eric Adams got a bit of a mixed reception when he was initially introduced to Knicks fans before the game.

"When the civil rights battle was on the line Dr. King wanted the ball in his hand and he gave his life to ensure that our country would be a better place," Adams told the crowd in his first MSG appearance. "Let’s win this for Team New York and Team America," Adams said.

And with that, the crowd erupted in applause.

Bridges keeps aggressive attitude

Miles Bridges on his attitude coming into the Garden: "Just staying aggressive, my teammates did a great job at finding me early on. Once I saw one or two of them go in, I just kept going. Coach kept trusting me to run the offense through this game and it worked out."