Knicks hire Kentucky assistant Kenny Payne for Tom Thibodeau's coaching staff

Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne watches from

Kentucky associate head coach Kenny Payne watches from the sideline after head coach John Calipari was ejected from a game against Arkansas during the second half on Jan. 18, 2020 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Credit: AP/Michael Woods

By Greg Logan greg.logan@newsday.com @GregLogan1
The Knicks’ rebuild under new head coach Tom Thibodeau began on Tuesday with the addition of prominent University of Kentucky assistant coach Kenny Payne to his staff. Payne, 53, is a former NBA player who was the lead recruiter at Kentucky under head coach John Calipari.

“I’m thrilled that Kenny has joined my staff as an assistant coach,” Thibodeau said in a statement. “He has an outstanding ability to forge relationships with players and improve their skills. He knows what it takes to win and has learned from one of the best coaches there is in John Calipari. Kenny will be a tremendous addition to our organization.”

Payne served as an assistant at Oregon from 2004-09 and then moved to Kentucky from 2010-20, where he helped the Wildcats reach the Final Four four times in that span, including winning the NCAA title in 2012. While Payne was at Kentucky, the Wildcats had six recruiting classes that were rated No. 1 in the country, and they had multiple first-round draft choices during every year of his tenure. During his playing career, Payne was a member of Louisville’s 1986 national championship team, and he went on to a four-year NBA career.

After thanking Calipari in the statement issued by the Knicks, Payne said, “I now take the next step in my basketball journey and fulfill my dream of coaching in the NBA. I’m beyond grateful and excited to work for such a prestigious organization as the New York Knicks.”

Newsday sports writer Greg Logan.

Greg Logan has worked for Newsday since 1982 covering a wide array of sports and events, currently including the Brooklyn Nets beat.

