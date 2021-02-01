The Knicks, back to full strength with all players available, have seen some opportunities for minutes disappear, so on Monday they officially sent Dennis Smith Jr. and Iggy Brazdeikis to the Westchester Knicks to allow them to participate in the G League bubble later this month.

But one player who was left out of the rotation for the first time Sunday and isn’t bound for an opportunity in the bubble is Kevin Knox.

"He just has to keep working," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "Obviously, was the first time we had the entire roster available, so right now we’re locked into a 10-man rotation. So he’s situational for now. But that doesn’t mean it won’t change. His shooting is a big part of what we need. So we want him to continue to work. He’s an important part of our team.

"I think in Kevin’s situation, he’s still very much situational and things can change quickly based on matchups, fouls, injuries, illness, whatever you might have. He would be the next guy in, and so, some of it could be matchups, too."

Knox started out the season shooting well from long range, among the league leaders in three-point percentage from the corners. But while he is still shooting 39.1% from three, over the last six games, with limited minutes, he has combined to shoot just 3-for-18, including 2-for-12 from beyond the arc.

Quickley getting noticed

After the Clippers beat the Knicks Sunday, Los Angeles coach Ty Lue noted that he saw Knicks rookie Immanuel Quickley watching Kawhi Leonard work. And Clippers star Paul George complimented his ability to shoot the floater in the lane and his fearlessness.

"It’s crazy, honestly," Quickley said. "Another one of the best players in our game, so for him to say that about me it’s a humbling experience. I appreciate it. But I just want to continue to try to keep getting better, try to help this team get more wins. Appreciate that and best of luck to him."