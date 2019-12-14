SACRAMENTO, Calif. — In the morning shootaround before the Knicks took the floor for Friday night's game against the Kings, interim coach Mike Miller spoke of his belief in all three of his point guards, maintaining that he would continue to rotate all three of them as he had through his first three games at the helm.

But instead, he never went to Dennis Smith Jr. once against the Kings, keeping him on the bench. And as he has increasingly done, he went to Elfrid Payton to play the role of closer.

With Payton playing 27 minutes, including the final six, the Knicks beat the Kings, 103-101, for their second straight victory after 10 consecutive losses. It marked the first time this season they had won two straight games, and they had to come back from a 16-point third-quarter deficit to do it.

Payton scored 13 of his 16 points in the second half, including a jumper that finally pushed the Knicks (6-20) in front. Mitchell Robinson added 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench. The Knicks' reserves outscored the Kings' reserves 53-26.

It helped that the Kings finally went cold after tearing the Knicks apart from beyond the arc much of the night. The Kings, led by Buddy Hield (34 points, 12 rebounds), shot 13-for-24 from three-point range through three quarters but were 4-for-15 in the fourth period as the Knicks caught them and passed them.

Julius Randle, who led the Knicks with 26 points, hit a pair of free throws with 1.4 seconds left to put the game out of reach at 103-98. The Kings' Harrison Barnes (18 points) hit a long three-pointer at the buzzer.

De’Aaron Fox, the Kings’ speedy point guard, was out of action with an ankle injury.

Smith was back on the floor at the morning shootaround, which might seem like good news for a team that could use all of the help it can get.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

But getting Smith back after he missed a game suffering from a migraine also complicated the task for Miller, who is trying to figure out how to split up the minutes between his three point guards.

Payton was sidelined from Oct. 30 to Dec. 2 with a strained hamstring that put him out of action for 17 games, and after leaving the team to be with his family after the sudden passing of his stepmother, Smith was gone from Oct. 27 to Nov. 11, missing seven games. Frank Ntilikina took over the starting job on Nov. 1, and he was the only true point guard on the roster for a 12-day period.

In the first three games after Miller took over, Payton served as a closer in two games: a close loss and an overtime win. And Smith struggled to find a place.

“I’m doing my job,” Smith said before the game. “Whenever I’m out there, I compete. Just coming out, whenever I’m in, trying to maximize everything, play the right way, keep guys involved and attack. I play to my strengths within those minutes.”

Miller has had a plan — at least for the first half. Ntilikina has started, and in the first two games in which all three point guards were available, Smith was the first option off the bench, entering midway through the first quarter. Then Payton would start the second quarter. But after halftime, while Ntilikina has remained the starter, Miller has turned to what works.

“We’re kind of going where we get into the second half and it’s going to be whatever we need to do, that is working, that’s good with matchups, with our schemes,” Miller said. “Anything is on the table. We have confidence we can use guys in a lot of different ways.

“Second half, it’s time when you have to win games. You have to look at what has worked, what you did well, and then you try to play to those things down the stretch.”







