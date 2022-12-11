Tom Thibodeau likes look of Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims playing together

When Tom Thibodeau floated the notion, it seemed like a long shot, but on Friday, before the Knicks played their first game without Obi Toppin, he mentioned the possibility of playing Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims together to make up for Toppin’s minutes as a backup power forward.

RJ Barrett? Sure, he’d done it before. Cam Reddish? He’d fit if he were freed from the bench. But the backup center and third-string center?

“I like the look,” Thibodeau said before Sunday’s game against Sacramento. “I thought the rebounding was really good. Second half we got some really good looks offensively.”

With their different skill sets, Thibodeau said they are interchangeable at those positions. Hartenstein is more of a four on offense with his outside shooting and passing skills; Sims is more agile and athletic defensively.

“Yeah, it depends on who they put their five on,” Thibodeau said. “So they are interchangeable from that standpoint. One guy will play away from the basket a little more than the other.”

Finding the rhythm

While the Knicks try to figure out how to fill Toppin’s minutes, the easiest solution might be more time for Julius Randle. Already averaging 33.3 minutes per game entering Sunday, he has carried the Knicks offensively and welcomes the workload.

Randle played 35:33 Friday in Charlotte, and that included getting an early exit at the end of the Knicks’ one-sided win. Randle, who scored 34 points against the Hawks and 33 against the Hornets in the previous two games, had 27 points in 18:44 in the first half before being ejected in the third quarter against the Kings.

“Just being aggressive,” Randle said. “Taking what the defense is giving me and just playing with confidence.”

Moment of silence

The Garden held a moment of silence before the game for Paul Silas, who passed away Sunday at 79. After a long playing career, Silas coached in numerous places and served as a Knicks assistant coach from 1989-92.