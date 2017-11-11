There’s always been an element of the fantastical when it comes to Kristaps Porzingis. From a child at the Garden crying when he was drafted, to Warriors star Kevin Durant dubbing him a basketball unicorn, the Legend of the Latvian has grown by incremental leaps since he first put on the Knicks jersey.

And really, you can just go ahead and add Saturday night to the growing myth. Of course Porzingis — who missed his first game of the year Wednesday, hobbled by ankle and elbow injuries — would make a triumphant return. His booming, one-handed alley-oop in the first quarter off a lob from Frank Ntilikina electrified a Madison Garden crowd that had been slumbering in the first moments of the Knicks 118-91 win over the Kings.

By the time halftime rolled around, he scored 24 of his team-high 34, and the “MVP” chants echoed from all over the arena. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter after the Knicks had established a 24-point lead to end the third.

Has Jeff Hornacek come to expect this every game from Porzingis? “I don’t want to say,” he said. “But yeah, it seems normal for him . . . he has such an advantage at that height, he can just shoot over guys. He played great. He’s been doing it all year.”

Anytime Porzingis did sit down in the first half, the crowd lulled and lagged, as if gathering its energy for whenever its favorite son would step back on the court. After missing his first three shots off the game, he was 7-for-9 in the first half, helping to erase the Knicks’ early 10-0 deficit. And he did it all while probably still hurting. The bursitis in his right elbow — a condition that causes pain and swelling — could very well require offseason surgery.

“We’re not going to chop it off,” coach Hornacek joked, referencing the elbow. “He says he can deal with it. He does something to push a little swelling in there. It’s probably an annoyance for him, but he said he’s dealt with it before and he’ll do it again throughout the year.”

Porzingis’ layup with 4:42 left in the first quarter tied the game at 15 and his three less than 40 minutes later gave the Knicks the lead for good. The Kings, who looked at least competent in the first few minutes, seemed incapable of putting much defensive pressure on either Porzingis or Courtney Lee (20 points) in the second quarter.

Lee his five of his six three-point attempts. Enes Kantner had 17 points and 13 rebounds and Damyean Dotson finished with 14 points in 14 minutes off the bench.

Skal Labissiere led Sacramento with 19 points.

Among Porzingis’ greatest accomplishments: He’s made Knicks basketball fun again. The team, Hornacek acknowledged, doesn’t necessarily have as much star power as it did last season, but it’s jelling and performing in a way that works.

And let’s face it, Porzingis seems to have enough star power for everyone.

“I think that just overall, everybody likes the ball movement, the way guys are playing defense, the way they are hustling and trying hard and playing together,” Hornacek said. “We know we are not the most talented group. We had some talent last year with Carmelo [Anthony] and Derrick [Rose], but these guys know they have to band together to try to win games. So what they’ve been able to accomplish this year is exciting for them. They see what playing together can do for a team that’s not as talented as the team we had last year. So they’re enjoying it.”