Kristaps Porzingis missed practice on Saturday with an illness and his sprained right ankle.

Porzingis is questionable for Sunday afternoon’s game against the Magic at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks’ leading scorer did not practice with the team on Friday. He said on Friday that he does not want to rush his return.

“I will come back when I’m 100 percent,” Porzingis said after practice. “It’s not a thing that I should force now and maybe backfire. I’ll take my time, but if I feel 100 percent, I might be back Sunday.”

Porzingis sprained his right ankle a little more than two minutes into the Knicks’ lopsided win over the Heat on Wednesday night. An MRI taken on Thursday was negative.

Porzingis is averaging 25.8 points in 19 games this season.

Point guard Frank Ntilikina, who missed Wednesday’s game with a sprained left ankle, was limited in practice on Saturday and is also questionable for Sunday’s game. He was limited in practice Friday as well.