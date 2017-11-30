The Knicks seemed to be breathing a collective sigh of relief when Kristaps Porzingis’ ankle injury wasn’t as bad as it first appeared.

The locker room was loose and lively, and Porzingis was in good spirits despite feeling his “ankle touching the floor.” These could be considered good signs. Normally, if a player suffers a long-term injury, the locker room and especially the player is solemn and somber.

But Enes Kanter and Courtney Lee were joking with the media, and Porzingis was smiling and light. Known as the “Unicorn” for his unique skillset, Porzingis said people call him “Lizard” because how quickly he recovers from injuries.

“’Lizard’ is my secret name,” Porzingis said.

Porzingis will try his hand at comedy later Thursday when he appears as a guest on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon. Another sign that his ankle may not be that serious.

The official word from the Knicks is that Porzingis sustained a sprained ankle during Wednesday’s win over the Heat, and that X-rays were negative. There was even some consideration given to Porzingis returning, although the doctors shut him down at halftime with the Knicks leading by 21.

The team said there would be no updates Thursday. The Knicks didn’t practice since they don’t play until Sunday. Further updates on Porzingis will be given at practice Friday. No one made it sound as if he would miss extended time.

Jeff Hornacek called it a “twisted ankle” and said players generally miss 1-2 weeks “max.” But neither Hornacek or Porzingis ruled out him somehow playing Sunday.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“It’s a twisted ankle. We’ve all had twisted ankles,” Hornacek said. “We know that that hurts. As long as something’s not broken you’re going to come back in a week or two max. We were happy to see him warming up. We knew he had just sprained it. It wasn’t any Gordon Heyward thing or anything like. He’ll get treatment from our guys and hopefully be ready next game.”

Hayward’s injury early in the Celtics’ first game was gruesome. He broke his ankle, which was evident by how his foot was twisted in the wrong direction. Hornacek said seeing that gave him “bigger chills” than what happened to Porzingis.

But Porzingis’ situation was ugly nonetheless. His ankle rolled when Justise Winslow stepped on it. Porzingis slammed his hand on the floor and needed assistance to get up and into the locker room. But Porzingis rode the stationery bike to test it and see if he could re-enter the game.

“It didn’t hurt super bad,” Porzingis said. “It was painful obviously but it wasn’t crazy pain. I try not to show any emotions when I get hurt. I didn’t really think much in that moment. I was like, ‘We’ll see.’ I knew it was big enough for me to get out of the game. But I didn’t want to make any conclusions. In that moment I went back in, moved around, walked a little bit. It wasn’t feeling that bad.”

Porzingis left the locker room on his own without a walking boot or crutches. But he was limping.

The three-day break could be good for other Knicks beside Porzingis.

Kanter returned Wednesday after missing three games with back spasms. He showed no signs of pain though as he finished with 22 points and 14 rebounds. Rookie point guard Frank Ntilikina didn’t play Wednesday due to a sprained left ankle. Like Porzingis, he hopes to return Sunday.