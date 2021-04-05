After all of the optimistic and brave talk about their willingness to match their "Big 15" against the Brooklyn Nets "Big Three" it turns out that the Knicks didn’t have enough to counter even a big one.

After building a 14-point first half lead and still leading by 11 midway through the third quarter, the Knicks could not hang on and most of all, could not find a way to stop Kyrie Irving. With Kevin Durant sitting out and James Harden lost early in the first quarter, the Nets much-hyped trio was down to Irving and that proved to be enough.

Irving delivered a stepback three-pointer over Elfrid Payton with 59.3 seconds left, giving him 40 points and securing a five-point advantage for Brooklyn. The Knicks tied it, fell behind again and had one last chance that bounded off the rim and they fell, 114-112.

The loss dropped the Knicks to 25-26 and eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

"We just want to be on the other side, on the winning side," said RJ Barrett who finished with 22 points. "Whatever mistakes we’re making we have to clean them up. We see how close we are."

Irving already had put a dagger in the Knicks in the last meeting here less than a month earlier when he forced Julius Randle into a turnover as time was expiring. It was his ability to carry the offense that ruined the Knicks chances on this night.

The Knicks led 83-72 with 5:32 left in the third quarter and were still up seven when Irving went to the bench with 3:15 remaining in the period. But by the time the quarter ended the Nets had pushed ahead at 89-88.

The Nets stretched the lead to as many as six in the fourth and the Knicks hung in, clawing back every time the Nets appeared read to put the game away. With 5:24 left Randle and Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot got tangled up, drawing double technicals.

"I don’t really know what his problem was," Randle said. "He’s not a guy on the court that I’m really worried about. He tried to give me a little forearm or whatever so I just slapped his arm of me and they gave us a double tech."

Alec Burks, who had just three points before this, delivered a game-tying three with 26 seconds left. Joe Harris missed in the lane, but Jeff Green grabbed the rebound and was fouled by Reggie Bullock with 3.7 seconds remaining. Green calmly hit both to give the Nets a two-point advantage and the Knicks called their final timeout.

This time Randle got a clean look at a game-tying shot, but it bounced off the rim, ending the game without the controversy of the last game.

"It does nothing for me," said Randle, who had his fourth triple double with 19 points, 15 rebounds and 12 assists. "It’s a win or a loss. So it’s not any moral victories in it. That’s fine. We’ll get back to it."

"I thought we had some costly turnovers," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "That hurt us. The offensive rebounding hurt us. I thought we played a very good first half. The start of the third was good, we didn’t close out the third well. And then we fought at the end to have a shot at it."

Despite the rivalry and the cross-river claims, the standings, the possibility of a first-round playoff matchup or even bragging rights when they can sit and dine together were not enough to break the Knicks from their focus on the task in front of them.

"Going into the season, we wanted to establish a style of play, build a foundation, build the right habits and improve daily," Thibodeau said before the game. "So that’s what we work toward. And we feel like if we take care of those things, the results will take care of themselves."

But it remains to be seen just how much the Knicks are moving forward and getting ready for a late-season run. In a stretch of two months entering Monday night’s game, they had beaten only one team with a .500 record, and that came against the Milwaukee Bucks when the Bucks were without four starters and seven of their top players.

While the 44-point win in Detroit on Saturday eased the tension after a three-game losing streak and had them speaking boldly about their 15-man-strong unit taking on the Nets’ Big 3 of Harden, Irving and Durant (Durant sat out Monday’s game and Harden was lost early to hamstring tightness), it did little to prove that they are up to the task.

There likely are no more 44-point wins on the horizon with 20 of the final 21 games against teams currently holding playoff spots — including following up the game in Brooklyn with a meeting with the Celtics in Boston on Wednesday.

"Got to find a way to win games," Barrett said. "You know, it’s the NBA. Everybody is good, honestly. So just finding a way to scratch out these games, it’s going to be a dogfight, and honestly, those are our kind of games."

Notes & quotes: The Knicks filled their final roster spot Monday, signing 6-9 center John Henson to a 10-day contract. The 30-year-old Henson, who had not played this season, played for Cleveland and Detroit last season after spending his first seven seasons with Milwaukee. "He’s just insurance," Thibodeau said. "He’s been around. Has shown the ability to protect the rim. So we had an ability to sign him."