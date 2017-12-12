The Big Ballers were in Madison Square Garden Tuesday night, but the Knicks had the biggest and best baller in the building.

Kristaps Porzingis scored a game-high 37 points and had 11 rebounds and five blocks to lead the Knicks to a 113-109 overtime victory over the Lakers in Lonzo Ball’s Garden debut.

Porzingis is the first Knick with 35 points, 10 rebounds and 5 blocks in a game since Patrick Ewing in 1996, but he got plenty of help from his teammates to pull out their second straight hard-fought win. Rookie Frank Ntilikina played big in the fourth quarter and Michael Beasley was huge in overtime as the Knicks (14-13) won for the second straight game.

Beasley, who had some nice passes and was very active defensively, scored 12 of his 13 points in the fourth quarter and overtime. He scored six in the extra session. Ntilikina scored seven consecutive points in the fourth and also finished with 13.

Kentavious Caldwell Pope led the Lakers with 24 points. Kyle Kuzma added 19. And Ball finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

Ball’s presence brought out the celebrities.

Lakers president and Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and former Knicks Amar’e Stoudemire were among the stars sitting courtside. Stoudemire was invited by the Knicks, however, to light the ceremonial menorah on the first night of Hanukkah.

About 10 seats down from Stoudemire was the creator of the Big Baller Brand of athletic apparel and footwear, Ball’s father LaVar and his two other sons LiAngelo and LaMelo.

LaVar was up on his feet, waving his arms and high-fiving fans during a strong third-quarter stretch by his son that included an alley-oop dunk. But Lonzo couldn’t lift the Lakers.

In the overtime, Beasley played huge. His tip in gave the Knicks a 105-103 lead with 2:33 remaining. After a stop, Beasley fed Doug McDermott for a layup to make it a four-point game. The Knicks went ahead 109-103 after a Beasley driving layup with 1:29 to go.

Brandon Ingram scored to make it 109-105. On the other end, Porzingis drove and scored to put the Knicks back up by six with 52.9 seconds to go.

After a turnover and a miss, the Knicks let the Lakers draw within 111-109 with 1.6 seconds remaining. Porzingis was fouled with six-tenths of a second left and he made both to ice the game.

The Knicks had a chance to close out the game in regulation. After Ntilikina and Porzingis combined for 12 consecutive points for the Knicks, they led 99-94 lead with 1:29 left.

Ball turned it over on the next trip, but the Knicks couldn’t capitalize as Ntilikina missed a three-pointer on the ensuing possession.

Caldwell-Pope converted an offensive rebound on the other end to cut it to three. Then Porzingis missed inside. He thought he was fouled but didn’t get the call. Kyle Kuzma tied the game, 99-all, with a three-pointer with 23.9 seconds left.

The Lakers had a foul to give, so they used it on Porzingis with 4.5 seconds left. Out of a timeout, Ntilikina passed to Porzingis at the top, but his three-pointer at the buzzer was off.

There was a different buzz at the Garden for a game against an opponent that didn’t have a superstar on its roster. It’s too soon to know if Ball will be one, but he certainly elicits reactions from people, largely because of his outspoken father.

There were occasional boos for Ball, and loud cheers when he made shots. Lakers fans travel. But shooting normally is not one of Ball’s strengths. He’s a better rebounder and far better passer than he is a scorer.

The Lakers built a 42-32 lead midway through the second quarter after a Julius Randle’ layup in transition. Los Angeles held a 7-0 edge on fast break points in the first half, and converted seven Knicks’ turnovers into 10 points.

The Knicks charged back with a 15-4 run and took the lead 47-46 on a Porzingis’ tip-in with 1:22 to go. But they trailed 51-50 at halftime.

After the Knicks opened the third with seven consecutive points — five from Porzingis — Ball started to make his presence felt. He was directly responsible for 16 of the Lakers’ next 20 points, scoring 10 and assisting on two three-pointers.

There were 14 ties or lead changes in the entertaining third quarter that ended with the Lakers ahead 79-76.