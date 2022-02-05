Julius Randle and the Knicks: What's next?

LOS ANGELES — Julius Randle was back where his NBA career began, readying to face the Lakers, the team that had drafted him No. 7 overall in 2014. And maybe now, even after a breakout season that ended just months ago, his status is as uncertain as it was back then.

Randle’s potential was finally realized with his first All-Star Game appearance, the NBA’s Most Improved Player honor and a second-team All-NBA spot. But last season has faded into what seems like a distant memory as he has regressed on the court. He has seemed distant at times, warring with fans at home, and the team has struggled with him. The All-Star reserves were named Thursday and it was no surprise that Randle got no consideration.

Now the question is what’s next for Randle and the Knicks? After signing a four-year extension in the summer that takes effect after this season there are legitimate questions of whether Randle and the club as currently configured are the right path for the front office to count on as they move forward.

Asked about the possibility of a trade with his name coming up in rumors at the Feb. 10 trade deadline approaches, Randle countered by repeatedly asking, "Who reported it?" He then said, "That sounds like gossip to me," before finally getting to the point.

"You say what might need to be done?" Randle said. "I just trust them, man. I think they do a great job. That’s part of the reason like, we talked in the summer when I signed my extension. I trust them."

Randle took a similar stance last week when asked about his decision to sign the extension and lock into New York. "I wouldn’t change it," he said. "I still want to be a part of it. I still want to see this thing through. I still want to be a part of trying to bring a championship to the Knicks. So I’m not going to be happy and be all about it when things are good and just because it’s not necessarily going the way I want it to or the team wants it, to run and hide. I’m still behind this. I’m still sticking it through."

But it’s not just Randle’s choice. Team president Leon Rose, Executive VP William Wesley and general manager Scott Perry have not spoken publicly since the start of training camp, but the reworking of the roster in the summer has not worked as expected and as the Knicks start the five-game road trip with a 24-28 record in 12th place it seems far from the No. 4 seed the team had last season.

So even if Randle really wants to stay, the Knicks have to decide if this direction is the one that will get them to the next level. It’s not just Randle whose name has surfaced in rumors, but he still holds more value than anyone else on the team. While the Knicks may trust Randle and RJ Barrett to be the building blocks, they are valuable if the Knicks are searching to get star talent in return rather than building around the edges as they have done so far.

"I trust Wes, trust Leon, trust Scott, trust Jim [Dolan], everybody," Randle said. "I feel like they’ll do what’s best for the team. I’ll ride with it whatever way they go."

The offseason additions to the starting lineup, Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, could have some value to contending teams in search of shooting. Alec Burks Is also expendable in the crowded backcourt with Derrick Rose back soon after ankle surgery and Cam Reddish waiting for a chance.

"The front office’s job is every day to look at all the possibilities," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "If they get close on something they’ll let me know. That’s their job. Everyone has a job to do in the organization. Just do your job. If everyone concentrates on doing their job it will all work out.

"What we need to do is focus on us and on the players who are here. That’s what we’re focused on. Let Leon, Wes and Scott focus on the other stuff. For us, we have to focus on our job. Come in every day put everything you have in each and every day. It’s all part of the league. Be professional and do your job."