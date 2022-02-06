Knicks lose to Lakers in overtime after taking 21-point lead

LOS ANGELES — To make the rest of the week easier on themselves, to ease the trade talk and push aside the reminders of a tough five-game road trip, what the Knicks needed to do Saturday night was simple: Win.

And for 24 minutes, they seemed to reach the potential that has rarely been hinted at this season, with RJ Barrett and Julius Randle leading an energetic and dominating performance. But just as they are facing a long road trip, they were facing a long game, and in the second half, the tables turned.

After the Knicks built a 21-point lead late in the second quarter, the Lakers went ahead by nine late in the fourth quarter before earning a 122-115 overtime win at Crypto.com Arena.

Barrett had a career-high 36 points along with eight rebounds and five assists. Randle played with the fire of a year ago, piling up 32 points, 16 rebounds and seven assists. And none of it was enough to prevent the collapse on national television.

The Knicks fell behind 108-99 with 2:22 left in regulation, but Barrett’s three-pointer with 8.1 seconds left tied it at 111. He had seven points in the tying 12-3 run, including a driving dunk. LeBron James misfired on a three-pointer as time expired in regulation.

The Knicks managed only four points in overtime, though, and fell to 24-29. They have lost eight of their last 10 games and will face Utah, Denver, Golden State and Portland on this trip.

"It’s a game we should have won,’’ Barrett said. "To come out the way we did, 71 points in the first half, it’s tough. Up by 20 in the first half, it’s a tough game to lose. I felt like overall, obviously, we played well, just not good enough, not good enough.’’

James had 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists after missing the previous five games. Malik Monk also had 29 points and Anthony Davis added 28 points, 17 rebounds and four blocks for the Lakers (26-28).

Monk personally outscored the Knicks 18-13 in the third quarter. He had 15 points and James added eight in a 33-11 run in 9:15 that turned the Knicks’ 68-47 lead into an 80-79 Lakers lead.

"There’s always good and bad in every game,’’ Tom Thibodeau said. "My concern is we got to get it done. So we have to improve. Our defense didn’t hold up. Our transition. The ball in the paint. The finish. The rebounding. 31-13 third quarter is a problem.’’

The Knicks took an 11-0 lead and upped it to 21-6 as they hit eight of their first nine shots, with an assist on every one of them. Barrett scored 17 points in less than nine minutes, and at the end of the quarter, the Knicks had a 42-29 lead — their highest-scoring first quarter of the season.

Now the question is this: What’s next for Randle and the Knicks? He signed a four-year extension in the summer that will take effect after this season, but there are legitimate questions about whether he and the club as currently configured are the right path for the front office to count on as they move forward.

Asked about the possibility of a trade, with his name coming up in rumors as Thursday’s trade deadline approaches, Randle countered by repeatedly asking, "Who reported it?" He then said, "That sounds like gossip to me" before finally getting to the point.

"You say what might need to be done?" he said. "I just trust them, man. I think they do a great job. That’s part of the reason like we talked in the summer when I signed my extension. I trust them."

But it’s not just Randle’s choice. Team president Leon Rose, executive vice president William Wesley and general manager Scott Perry have not spoken publicly since the start of training camp, but the remodeling of the roster in the summer has not worked as expected. The Knicks are in 12th place in the Eastern Conference, far from the No. 4 seed they had last season.

So even if Randle really wants to stay, the Knicks have to decide if this direction is the one that will get them to the next level. It’s not just Randle whose name has surfaced in rumors, but he still holds more value than anyone else on the team. The Knicks may trust Randle and Barrett to be their building blocks, but they also have value if the Knicks attempt to trade for star talent rather than building around the edges, as they have done so far.

"I trust Wes, trust Leon, trust Scott, trust Jim [Dolan], everybody," Randle said. "I feel like they’ll do what’s best for the team. I’ll ride with it whatever way they go."

The offseason additions to the starting lineup, Evan Fournier and Kemba Walker, could have some value to contending teams in search of shooting. With Derrick Rose back soon after ankle surgery and Cam Reddish waiting for a chance, Alec Burks is expendable in the crowded backcourt.

"The front office’s job is every day to look at all the possibilities," Thibodeau said. "If they get close on something, they’ll let me know. That’s their job. Everyone has a job to do in the organization. Just do your job. If everyone concentrates on doing their job, it will all work out."