LOS ANGELES — LeBron James began the day listed as doubtful to play against the Knicks Saturday night after missing the last five games with swelling in his left knee. And shortly before the game he was upgraded to questionable. But there was little doubt if he could drag himself onto the court he would be ready for the Knicks.

"Itching to play isn’t a strong enough word," Lakers coach Frank Vogel said before the game. "He’s been working day and night just to get back in the lineup in general. Obviously, this is a big game against the Knicks on ABC and he wants to be in there."

And after testing his knee on the court before the game he was declared a go shortly before game time.

"We walked through with him playing; this is our plan, and if he doesn’t play, this is our plan," Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said. "He was upgraded from doubtful to questionable, so there’s a chance he plays. So, you have to be ready for both."

With James in the lineup the task for the Knicks certainly got tougher. Thibodeau marveled at his performance at 37 years old.

"You look at his numbers," Thibodeau said. "To play at the level that he’s played at for as long as he has, that’s really the true mark of greatness. A player could have a great season, but to really be great, you do it over a long period of time, and he’s done that. It’s pretty remarkable. It’s a testament to his will and all the things that he’s done to take care of himself to play at the level that he’s at."

With James and Anthony Davis in and out of the lineup — and on this night without Carmelo Anthony — the Lakers have endured issues similar to the Knicks, struggling to get a rhythm and on track. They entered Saturday’s game at 25-28, in ninth place in the Western Conference and still trying to piece together the ill-fitting parts of the roster.

"Well, I think if you look at the league and the way things have unfolded this season, there’s been a lot of in and out for people, a lot of up and down, and that’s the challenge of the season," Thibodeau said. "And so, if you have primary players out, you’re going to feel that. And if it comes at a time where you have a difficult schedule, you feel it even more."