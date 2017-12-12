TODAY'S PAPER
Knicks vs. Lakers

By Newsday.com sports@newsday.com
The Knicks host the Los Angeles Lakers as Lonzo Ball makes his Madison Square Garden debut Tuesday.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks takes
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks takes a shot in the first quarter against Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks blocks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks blocks a shot attempt in the first quarter against Brandon Ingram of the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks blocks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks blocks a shot attempt in the first quarter against Brandon Ingram of the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks dunks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks dunks the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks controls
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Kristaps Porzingis of the New York Knicks controls the ball in the first quarter against Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers looks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Brook Lopez of the Los Angeles Lakers works
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Brook Lopez of the Los Angeles Lakers works Lance Thomas of the New York Knicks during the first half at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

LaVar Ball with his wife Tina and sons
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

LaVar Ball with his wife Tina and sons LaMelo and LiAngelo attend a game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers looks
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on in the first quarter against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers battles
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers battles for a rebound in the first half against Enes Kanter of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers controls
Photo Credit: Jim McIsaac

Lonzo Ball of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball in the first quarter against Jarrett Jack of the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017.

