The Knicks, according to a league source, are finalizing an agreement bring long-time agent Leon Rose on as president of basketball operations. Rose will replace Steve Mills, who was removed from the role just two days earlier.

Rose has been an agent for Creative Artists Agency since CAA bought out his agency --representing at the time LeBron James among his client list. He has had deep ties with Madison Square Garden Chairman James Dolan and represents Carmelo Anthony, helping stock the Knicks roster with CAA clients in the last decade.

Helping Dolan through the process of securing a new leadership group has been special advisor Steve Stoute. SNY reported that William Wesley, known in basketball circles as World Wide Wes, who has been a close friend of Rose since their days playing high school basketball in New Jersey, will also join the Knicks front office.

An NBA source said that current general manager Scott Perry, who has been overseeing basketball operations with Mills gone, is still expected to depart either after the trade deadline passes Thursday afternoon or at season’s end.

While Rose will be making the move from agent to executive, the Knicks are still expected to seek out an experienced general manager.

Under Mils recent six-year tenure with the franchise the Knicks had compiled the league's worst record and are 15-36 this season, already costing head coach David Fizdale his job and now Mills with Perry expected to depart soon.

Despite the struggles of the franchise, the Knicks jobs remains attractive and the team had already begun the search before announcing the departure of Mills. While there was interest in established executives from other teams, the Knicks instead opted for a business model that has become more frequently utilized in recent years.

The Golden State Warriors put Bob Myers in place as general manager after a brief tenure as an agent and the Los Angeles Lakers turned to Rob Pelinka, who had dealt closely with the franchise as Kobe Bryant’s agent.