TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
SportsBasketballKnicks

Knicks close to deal with agent Leon Rose to be team president, source says

Knicks owner James Dolan speaks at a news

Knicks owner James Dolan speaks at a news conference at Madison Square Garden on March 18, 2014.  Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams, Jr.

By Steve Popper steve.popper@newsday.com @StevePopper
Print

The Knicks, according to a league source, are finalizing an agreement bring long-time agent Leon Rose on as president of basketball operations. Rose will replace Steve Mills, who was removed from the role just two days earlier.

Rose has been an agent for Creative Artists Agency since CAA bought out his agency --representing at the time LeBron James among his client list. He has had deep ties with Madison Square Garden Chairman James Dolan and represents Carmelo Anthony, helping stock the Knicks roster with CAA clients in the last decade.

Helping Dolan through the process of securing a new leadership group has been special advisor Steve Stoute. SNY reported that William Wesley, known in basketball circles as World Wide Wes, who has been a close friend of Rose since their days playing high school basketball in New Jersey, will also join the Knicks front office. 

An NBA source said that current general manager Scott Perry, who has been overseeing basketball operations with Mills gone, is still expected to depart either after the trade deadline passes Thursday afternoon or at season’s end.

While Rose will be making the move from agent to executive, the Knicks are still expected to seek out an experienced general manager.

Under Mils recent six-year tenure with the franchise the Knicks had compiled the league's worst record and are 15-36 this season, already costing head coach David Fizdale his job and now Mills with Perry expected to depart soon.

Despite the struggles of the franchise, the Knicks jobs remains attractive and the team had already begun the search before announcing the departure of Mills. While there was interest in established executives from other teams, the Knicks instead opted for a business model that has become more frequently utilized in recent years.

The Golden State Warriors put Bob Myers in place as general manager after a brief tenure as an agent and the Los Angeles Lakers turned to Rob Pelinka, who had dealt closely with the franchise as Kobe Bryant’s agent.

Newsday's new Knicks beat writer Steve Popper.

Steve Popper covers the Knicks for Newsday. He has spent nearly three decades covering the Knicks and the NBA, along with just about every sports team in the New York metropolitan area.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

Alexandar Georgiev of the Rangers looks on after Leafs end Georgiev rumors by acquiring Campbell from LA
Chris Kreider of the Rangers celebrates his first Kreider, Rangers beat Maple Leafs at the Garden
Nets guard Caris LeVert dribbles the ball up Nets rout Warriors, rain on Russell's homecoming
Mr. Met is scheduled to make an appearance Mr. Met tapped for some political moonlighting
John Tavares of the Toronto Maple Leafs skates Tavares treasures being Toronto's captain
Stony Brook guard Elijah Olaniyi drives on the Olaniyi's 33 leads Stony Brook past UMass Lowell
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search