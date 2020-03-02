Leon Rose officially named Knicks team president

After nearly a month of preparation for this day, Leon Rose was officially introduced Monday as the latest president for the Knicks.

Rose, the long-time power player as an agent for some of the NBA’s most prominent players, first with his own agency and then as one of the leaders of Creative Artists Agency’s NBA division, takes over for Steve Mills, who was removed from the post February 4 after a long and tumultuous tenure in various roles for the team, including a six-year run as president in which the Knicks compiled the worst record in the league.

“We are pleased to welcome Leon to the New York Knicks as team president, and believe he is the right leader to build a winning organization for our fans,” Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan said in a statement. “Leon is one of the most respected executives in professional basketball, with decades of experience successfully working with NBA players and team management in all facets of the game. We are confident he brings the right combination of expertise and relationships to ensure the long-term success of our franchise.”

In his role as President, Rose will oversee all basketball operations and personnel for the team.

“New York is the epicenter of basketball and Madison Square Garden has always been very special to me. To be a part of the Knicks revitalization and basketball at The Garden is a challenge and a rare opportunity, one to be cherished, and I will do my utmost to make the fans, the City and ownership proud,” Rose said in a statement. “I want to thank Jim Dolan for this opportunity.”

While the Knicks did not publicly acknowledge the decision at the time, it was just two days later that Rose agreed to change lanes on his career and take on the challenge of fixing the franchise, which is finishing out a seventh consecutive losing season and has won just one playoff series since 2000. Rose opted not to hold a press conference Monday, wanting to acclimate himself to the organization before speaking.

Rose is the third executive to take over in March in recent years, following suit with the changes the team made putting Donnie Walsh and Phil Jackson in place and it will give him a head start on efforts to make over the team again.

"Player relations, he’s very big on that,” long-time Rose client Carmelo Anthony said Friday in an interview with Newsday’s Al Iannazzone. “Deal-making, very big on that. Communicating. Knowing personnel. He’s been in this game for a long time. He’s represented the best of the best in this game. He knows. He’s made deals. That’s just what he does. He’s good at running his organization and his own business.

“If I knew him the way I think I know him, he’s going to take his time slow walking as far as right now. He’s going to get in there, he’s going to feel everything out, he’s going to talk to people. He’s going to get his feet wet. In the offseason is where he’s going to get it going.”

He inherits a team that brings an 18-42 record into Monday night’s game against the Rockets at Madison Square Garden. The team has already dismissed head coach David Fizdale this season and run out the final 60 games with interim head coach Mike Miller. Steve Stoute, brought on to help with a rebranding of the franchise, appeared on ESPN last month and announced the obvious, that the team would be bringing in a new coach.

But other than Mills the rest of the front office, including general manager Scott Perry, has remained in place, navigating the Feb. 6 trade deadline and continuing to prepare for the summer when the Knicks will have an important draft. They will almost certainly have a lottery pick of their own and also have the Clippers first-round pick and the Charlotte Hornets second-round pick, meaning they will likely have three picks among the top 40 picks.

The current roster could also be in flux before even considering trades. Mills and Perry signed seven free agents last summer and six of them (replacing Moe Harkless for Marcus Morris, whose expiring contracts were traded at the deadline) have contracts that are expiring or hold minimal guarantees with team options for next season. Rose will have to assess the usefulness of bringing them back - or trading those contracts.

To make those decisions Rose will likely lean more on his own people than those in place. Long-time friend and associate William Wesley is not expected to have an official role with the Knicks, but will certainly have the ear of Rose in helping to advise him on executives to staff the front office and a coach to guide the team.

Frank Ntilikina, who was a CAA client until last summer, knows Rose well and when asked if he was confident that the agent-turned-executive could turn things, he said, “Definitely. Yeah, definitely. Leon is an expert in his job. He knows what he’s doing. He was a great agent and I’m sure he’s going to do great things here."

A Cherry Hill, New Jersey native, Rose became one of basketball’s most powerful agents, with a 25-year career that saw him manage the careers of some of the game’s greatest stars. Rose graduated from Dickinson College, where he was a member of the basketball team. He earned his J.D. degree from Temple University’s Beasley School of Law and before joining CAA Sports, was a partner at the law firm of Sherman, Silverstein, Kohl, Rose & Podolsky. In addition, Rose coached basketball for five years, three at the high school level and two at the college level.