Knicks let their guard down in loss to Lakers

LOS ANGELES — The Knicks let another winnable game get away from them because they didn’t play defense.

Facing a Lakers’ team without two starters, the Knicks played with no resistance or effort on the defensive end. The Lakers scored at least 30 points in each quarter and handed the Knicks an embarrassing 127-107 loss Sunday at Staples Center.

This was an opportunity for the Knicks (21-26) to go 3-1 on their seven-game road swing. But they let the Lakers get whatever shot they wanted.

The Lakers (17-29) shot 56 percent from the field (51-for-91). They scored 60 points in the paint and held a 10-point advantage on second-chance points.

The trip turns much more difficult for the Knicks from here. All four teams they’ve played — the Nets, Grizzlies, Jazz and Lakers — had worse records than the Knicks. The Knicks’ next two games are at Golden State and Denver before closing out the trip Friday in Phoenix.

Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Michael Beasley each scored 17 for the Knicks. Courtney Lee added 16.

Jordan Clarkson’s 29 points off the bench for the Lakers led all scorers. Julius Randle scored 27 and grabbed 12 rebounds.

The Lakers were without rookie guard Lonzo Ball (knee soreness) and starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sore Achilles). But the Knicks didn’t allow themselves to take advantage of that because they were a couple of steps slow defensively all game.

If you feel like you’ve seen this before, you have.

On Wednesday, the Knicks played a Memphis team without three starters and trailed by 18 in the third quarter. The game ended in controversy with Courtney Lee being whistled for a technical foul before a jump ball with the Knicks down three. But the Knicks lost because they couldn’t keep up with Memphis for the first three quarters.

With the Knicks down 97-89 at the start of the fourth on Sunday, Jeff Hornacek turned to Trey Burke hoping he could provide the kind of spark he did in Friday’s win in Utah. Burke had four points and four assists in seven minutes. But the Knicks really needed a spark on the defensive end.

The Lakers opened up the game in the fourth as they got to the basket at will. Randle had back-to-back dunks during a Lakers’ run that put the Knicks in a 17-point hole.