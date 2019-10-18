Zion Williamson, the reason for a national television crew and a sold-out Madison Square Garden Friday, was in New Orleans nursing a knee injury. With the NBA’s new star attraction watching TV, the glamour and allure was absent from the Knicks’ final preseason game.

After all of the hype for the No. 1 overall pick and the most anticipated rookie since LeBron James, it was a letdown for the Pelicans, for the crowd on hand and for the league. The team issued a statement Friday morning that he was left back home for more testing on his sore right knee and ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Williamson is expected to miss several weeks.

“Yeah, but it’s not something we can worry about,” New Orleans coach Alvin Gentry said. “We have games to play and the bottom line is we’re going to be in Toronto in a few days on opening night and we’re going to put five guys out there to play. So from a coaching standpoint, we’re just going to continue to try to improve as a team and play at the highest level of basketball that we can.”

The game was a final showcase for both teams to exhibit new acquisitions and to try and decipher the best rotations. Knicks coach David Fizdale tinkered with his starting lineup one more time and repeated what he has tried to make obvious, that the starting lineup is not a priority.

“I told you before, I’m not that high on starting like everyone else is,” he said. “I think if you ask most guys if they’d rather start or finish, they would rather finish.”

That is some consolation for Knicks players who won’t start. Kevin Knox, who started 57 games as a rookie but did not start any of the four preseason games, likely will come off the bench to begin the season.

“Yeah, I think I want to keep Kevin right there where he’s at right now and let him get in a groove,” Fizdale said, “see if he can find some rhythm in that spot.”

The starting lineup is a mystery and might remain so until opening night in San Antonio Wednesday. Last season, Fizdale maintained that Knox would start in the opener, but put him on the bench and started Frank Ntilikina at small forward. Julius Randle and RJ Barrett seem sure to start to begin this season, although just what position Barrett will play is not clear. He has played point guard and Friday started at small forward after starting at shooting guard the first three games.

Friday also marked the last chance for a point guard to emerge among Ntilikina, Dennis Smith Jr. and Elfrid Payton. Payton started the first two games and Smith the final two.

“I think that’s why all four games are critically important,” Fizdale said. “Again, I’m looking for fits and the right combinations and we’ll see on opening night.”