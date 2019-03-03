LOS ANGELES — Suppose you are Kevin Durant or Kawhi Leonard and you are considering your options this summer as free agents. You are weighing the options of a pair of teams in the biggest markets, the Knicks and Clippers. And suppose they turned on the television to check the meeting between the two Sunday afternoon.

While both teams have traded away star players and cleared the camp space for two max contracts this summer, there is a far different mood in place between the two teams. It isn’t just that one city was covered with snow Sunday while the other endured a slightly overcast sky. And it isn’t even the effervescent owner, Steve Ballmer, cheering from the front row.

While both teams may have an eye on next season, only one threw in the towel on this season and definitely this game. The Knicks they lost their 50th game of the season, marking the fifth straight season with that dubious honor. They were humiliated as the Clippers led by as many as 38 points in a 128-107 win at Staples Center.

“They weren’t ready to play,” Knicks coach David Fizdale said. “For whatever reason these early games. I don’t know if we’re getting the rest or we’re mentally preparing. We weren’t ready to play in the first half.”

“Yeah, we started out real sluggish,” said Dennis Smith Jr., who had just eight points, shooting 3-for-11 from the field. “It’s an early game. Inexcusable. They had to play early as well. But definitely started slow.”

The only bright spot for the Knicks was the play of Mitchell Robinson off the bench as he scored 16 points, hitting 7 of 8 shots, and had 13 rebounds while blocking four shots. It marked his third double-double with at least four blocks in the last four games.

While the Clippers dealt away Tobias Harris at the deadline last month they have not given in. Starting a pair of rookies they have still managed to win seven of their last 11 games, moving into seventh place in the Western Conference playoff race. While they dealt away Harris, their only All-Star, they have done it mostly by playing hard.

Landry Shamet, one of those rookies, was 7-for-11 on three-pointers and scored 21 points. Danilo Gallinari added 20.

“Overall, it’s been very few games that I’ve been mad at their effort,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “They play hard. They play together. They know that’s the only way we can play. I think that’s the key to this team. They kind of bought into that before the year started. They understand that, that’s part of who we have to be to win. We don’t have the luxury to not play that way and win. We’re just not that good. but we are good when we play that way.”

The Knicks are hopeful that they can sell free agents on a team with a young core and the addition of a top pick in the upcoming draft. But in games like this one it’s hard to sell a future based on youth. Last summer’s lottery pick, Kevin Knox, was just 1-for-6 shooting — making him a combined 7-for-34 over the last three games.

Rivers was asked if he was surprised the Knicks traded away their own All-Star, Kristaps Porzingis.

“Listen, I don’t know,” Rivers said. “I think they know what they’re doing. Who knows why? But I got a feeling they do know what they’re doing. Porzingis said he didn’t want to be there. I get that. Like if you want to be with your team, if you don’t, listen, I thought Steve [Mills] and the group, Scott [Perry], they handled it very well.”

The future may prove him right on that count. But it was hard to tell on this afternoon.

It began with Gallinari scoring nine quick points and then Shamet took over, draining 6 of 7 three-pointers in the first quarter. The two got to sit most of the way after that. As the names changed, the result was a constant barrage with the Clippers taking an 82-46 halftime lead — just two points from the most points the Knicks have ever surrendered in a first half.

The Knicks had hoped to get DeAndre Jordan back for this game after he practiced Saturday. But the longtime Clippers star sat out his fourth straight game with a sprained left ankle. His only action came when famed L.A. fan Clipper Darrell shouted across the court to Jordan, who was in a suit on the bench, “You’ll always be a Clipper,” and he patted his heart in response.

He might have preferred that on this day.