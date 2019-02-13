76ers hand Knicks their 18th straight loss

On another historic night at Madison Square Garden, the Knicks insisted that they are happy with where they are.

The process was there in front of them in the form of the 76ers, a team with lottery picks Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons forming the nucleus of a club that has added Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris in trades this season, with T.J. McConnell the lone connection to the 10-win squad that was the low point in their process.

But for the Knicks, the process is hazy. The present is their place in history -- extending their franchise-record losing streak to 18 games and stretching the home streak to 17 -- is all on the negative side. With a 126-111 loss to the Sixers, the Knicks continued their march to futility -- or, they hope, the top of the NBA Draft.

The 18-game slide also matched the mark for consecutive losses in a single season by any New York professional team, tying the Nets’ streak to start the 2009-10 season. It is now 26 losses in the last 27 games and 31 of 33.

“It [stinks], but I just go day to day,” coach David Fizdale said. “I stay in the moment. I don’t linger in the past too much. I don’t let myself drift into where we’re going to end up. I just try to stay in the moment every day, so that way I can lead these guys.”

The Knicks had their moments. After trailing by 26, they fought back to close within six in the fourth quarter. Kevin Knox excited the crowd by cutting down the lane to slam in a two-handed dunk over Simmons, and Mitchell Robinson repeatedly dunked until he finished with 14 points. But this game, like almost every one in this 10-47 season, finished the same way, with the Knicks slumping off the floor with another loss.

Earlier in the season, when comparing his situation to the one that Brett Brown made his way through as coach of the 76ers, Fizdale would insist that the Knicks’ rebuild would not take as long as the 76ers had endured because the Knicks already had Kristaps Porzingis.

Subscribe to Newsday’s sports newsletter Receive stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams plus national sports news and events. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

In November, he said, “We have Kristaps in the wings. That’s the one thing that’s a little different than what Brett went through. They were trying to figure out all these different young guys. And at some point they finally settled in on who those guys were gonna be. But I just feel like with Kristaps sitting in the wings, hopefully that can fast-track us a little bit more.”

But since then Porzingis has been dealt away, taking away the rehabilitating former All-Star and leaving Fizdale and the Knicks just wishes and hopes. There are no All-Stars, just the promise of salary-cap space and draft picks to try to replicate the 76ers’ process.

“I like where we are,” Fizdale said. “I really do. I like what we’re sitting on right now and I’m excited for our future.”

It’s difficult to predict what that future is. While Fizdale has maintained that the Knicks have stuck to their plan of building with youth through the draft, the team seems poised to try to accelerate the rebuild with two max salary slots in place for the free-agent market after the season.

“It just depends on how all that stuff goes,” Fizdale said. “A lot of these teams made fast jumps. Some teams take longer to get there. It just depends on how all that stuff goes in the offseason.”

Of course, the Knicks aren’t just chasing their own process. While they are hoping to fast-track their rebuild, the Eastern Conference has experienced a shift in the NBA’s balance of power with the Sixers, Celtics, Raptors and Bucks all as talented as any team outside of the Warriors.

“Yeah, but that’s our league,” Fizdale said. “Everybody has to start where they start. Everybody’s had their moments. I even remember Boston before they got [Kevin Garnett] and those guys, that year before they got those guys, and what they had to go through with that team. Your starting place is different than other teams and you just work from where you are.”