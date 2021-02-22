The doors at Madison Square Garden will finally open to fans Tuesday night when the Knicks host Golden State, the first time that the Knicks will have performed for hometown fans since March 8, 2020.

So what will the crowd — albeit a small fraction of what the venerable arena normally holds — find upon entrance? Not just the small pods of fans that will leave the arena 90% empty, but what about on the court? These are not the Knicks you remember from the day the doors closed down because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The faces may be familiar with the starting lineup on most nights consisting of players who were part of the 21-45 season that ended just days after that last game at MSG — only Mitchell Robinson’s fractured hand keeping it from being a complete throwback to last year’s roster. But led by coach Tom Thibodeau this team has a chance to reach .500 if they can live up to the expectations of the approximately 2,000 fans who will be cleared through the gates.

"We’re all looking forward to the fans coming back," Thibodeau said. "Even though it won’t be to capacity it’s a start, it’s a beginning. It gives us a baseline. We know how important our fans are to our organization, the city, to the league. It’s our lifeline. We’re looking forward to that. Hopefully, somewhere down the road we can get back to being somewhat normal.

"I think the league has done a great job all along. It’s been planned out. They have the medical people involved. They’re using science. They’re taking every safety precaution that they can. It’s state by state. I know just being in Orlando and having fans there it feels a lot better and obviously, I think it’s important to the league. But safety has to come first. I think they’ve moved very slowly on this and I think that’s the right move. The safety of everyone is the most important thing right now."

Before a fan gets in, they will need to complete a three-step health screening, including presenting confirmation of a negative PCR COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the day of the game. They will also need to complete a health survey and pass a temperature check upon entry. In addition, fans will be required to wear a face mask except while actively eating or drinking, which will only be permitted in their assigned seat. Attendees will need to download the MSG Venue App to access digital tickets.

The game sold out quickly, even if it may not feel like that with much of the arena empty and the fans scattered throughout all levels.

"Madison Square Garden, it’s a legendary arena to play in," rookie Immanuel Quickley said. "Even with the fake noises, it kind of sounds like the way it sounds when I watch it on TV. It’s definitely a buzz even without fans. So I’m sure with fans, it’s going to be even more lively. So I’m excited to get the fans back in the building."

Notes & quotes: Golden State coach Steve Kerr said that Steph Curry participated fully in practice — with Curry even popping in briefly in Kerr’s media zoom call — and it is expected he will be available after sitting out the previous game in Charlotte because of illness.