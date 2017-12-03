The Knicks already were going to be without Kristaps Porzingis, then word came that Tim Hardaway Jr. couldn’t play with a leg injury. Things didn’t get much better for the Knicks after that.

They fell behind by 17 early to Orlando, clawed back and took the lead in the third quarter. But the Knicks couldn’t get the stops they needed down the stretch and lost, 105-100, to the Magic Sunday at Madison Square Garden.

Porzingis didn’t play because of a sprained right ankle he suffered in Wednesday’s victory over the Heat. The Knicks also said Porzingis still had the illness that kept him home Saturday. Hardaway’s situation seemed to come out of the blue. The Knicks announced after the game he had a stress injury in the lower left leg.

The Knicks play Monday night in Indiana. Hardaway won’t travel, the team said. Porzingis status wasn’t immediately known.

Michael Beasley, who started for Porzingis, scored 21 points to lead the Knicks (11-11). Courtney Lee added 19 and Enes Kanter 18 points and 16 rebounds.

Lance Thomas provided a spark off the bench with 11 points. Frank Ntilikina, back after a one-game absence with a sprained left ankle, had nine. Rookie Damyean Dotson made his first NBA start, in place of Hardaway, and had two in 22 minutes.

Nikola Vucevic led Orlando (10-14) with 34 points and 12 rebounds. Vucevic scored 12 in the fourth, including the game-icing free throws with 3.6 seconds left. Evan Fournier scored 20 and made four foul shots in the last 23.7 seconds.

The game was tied 85-all after Lee had a layup with 5:59 left. But the Magic scored 10 consecutive points and took a 95-85 lead after Jonathon Simmons’ bank shot with 4:14 left. Vucevic scored seven straight points for the Magic before that.

Later, the Knicks were within 97-91 with a chance to draw closer, but Thomas missed a contested shot inside. On the other end, Vucevic scored again to give Orlando a 99-91 with 1:51 left.

The Knicks got within three after a Jarrett Jack three-pointer with 28 seconds left. They needed a steal, but they couldn’t get it and were forced to foul. Evan Fournier went to the line and made both free throws with 23.7 seconds left to make it 101-96.

Jack scored again on a drive to the basket with 16.7 seconds remaining. Unable to get a steal, the Knicks fouled Fournier again and he made hit both shots with 13.2 seconds left for a 103-98 Orlando lead.

After Beasley scored on a drive to the basket with 4.1 seconds remaining, the Knicks had just one last shot. But the Magic called timeout, inbounded the ball at halfcourt and Vucevic was fouled. He put the game away with his two free throws.

Ineffective and inefficient at the outset, the Knicks were down double-digits less than eight minutes into the game and trailed 34-17 with just over two minutes to go in the quarter. At that point, the Magic were shooting 72.2 percent from the field.

But the Knicks’ bench provided them with some life. Lance Thomas scored six straight points and Ntilikina hit a jump shot, as the Knicks cut it to 11 after one.

The Knicks carried over that momentum to the second quarter. They played completely different on both ends.

They held Orlando to 18 points — half of what the Magic scored in the first quarter. The Knicks drew within 54-51 at the half after Doug McDermott made a corner three-pointer and was fouled with 2.5 seconds left. He converted the free throw.

The Knicks opened the third quarter by making their first three shots and took a 57-54 lead on a Dotson jump shot. That represented their biggest lead of the quarter.

There were seven lead changes and two ties in the quarter that ended with Kyle O’Quinn hitting a short turnaround jumper just before the buzzer. But the Magic led 78-76 at the horn.