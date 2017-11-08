This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Knicks vs. Magic

The Knicks, minus Kristaps Porzingis, take on the Orlando Magic on Wednesday at the Amway Center.

Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier (10) steals the
Photo Credit: AP / Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier (10) steals the ball from New York Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (3) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier (10) dunks in
Photo Credit: AP / Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando Magic forward Evan Fournier (10) dunks in front of New York Knicks guard Courtney Lee, left, and forward Michael Beasley (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

New York Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (3)
Photo Credit: AP / Phelan M. Ebenhack

New York Knicks forward Tim Hardaway Jr. (3) goes up for a shot between Orlando Magic guard Elfrid Payton (2), center Nikola Vucevic (9), guard Terrence Ross (31) and forward Aaron Gordon (00) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) dunks in
Photo Credit: AP / Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) dunks in front of New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

Orlando Magic forward Jonathon Simmons (17) is fouled
Photo Credit: AP / Phelan M. Ebenhack

Orlando Magic forward Jonathon Simmons (17) is fouled by New York Knicks guard Frank Ntilikina (11) while going up for a shot during the first half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2017, in Orlando, Fla.

